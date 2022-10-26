Ulcerative Colitis Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Ulcerative Colitis market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.
Global Ulcerative Colitis Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Ulcerative Colitis Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Ulcerative colitis (UCs) is a chronic, inflammatory condition affecting the colon or large intestine. However, researchers think that it is an excessive reaction to a microbial stimulus, the origin of ulcerative colitis is not recognized. The UC is characterized by colon inflammation and has symptoms of stool blood, diarrhoea, and abdominal discomfort. UC is more frequent between men and has a geographical variance from north to south. One possible explanation is the variations in exposure to UV radiation that contribute to a relative deficit in vitamin D in Arctic regions. People living in lower latitudes will develop UC more often than people living in greater latitudes. The market is driven by increase in patient assistance programs and growing incidence and prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis worldwide. For instance, Ulcerative colitis occurs in 9-20 instances per 100,000 people per year globally, according to a Whitney D. Lynch et al. research report released by the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information, June 2020). It is 156 to 291 cases per 100,000 individuals annually. The prevalence of ulcerate colitis in adulthood is higher. In non-smokers or those who recently stopped smoking, there is an increased prevalence of ulcerative colitis. However, side-effects of medications may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Geographically, North America is dominating the ulcerative colitis market, due to increasing prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and the presence of key players in the region, beside the ongoing funding for the development of new therapeutics for the treatment of the condition.
Major market player included in this report are:
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
AbbVie Inc. (Allergan, Inc.)
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Johnson and Johnson
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Eli Lilly and Company
Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Drug type:
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
Anti-TNF biologics
Immunosuppressant
Calcineurin Inhibitors
Other Drug Types
By Disease type:
Ulcerative Proctitis
Proctosigmoiditis
Left-sided Colitis
Pancolitis or Universal Colitis
Fulminant Colitis
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
