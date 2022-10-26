Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan pushes for revenue sharing between tech platforms, media

Government says thriving news industry key to vibrant democracy

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/26 16:39
The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Facebook parent Meta said Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022 it will sell off Giphy after r...

The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Facebook parent Meta said Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022 it will sell off Giphy after r...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government of Taiwan is fostering dialogue between tech giants and media outlets to work out a revenue-sharing scheme that helps prop up the country’s journalism industry.

Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said Wednesday (Oct. 26) that a talk will be held within one month for the country’s news companies to negotiate a deal with digital platforms that have profited from the content they produce.

The move aims to support Taiwan’s journalism sector, which has seen businesses slashing 20% of staff over the past decade as they struggle to profit due to a 50% drop in advertising revenue, CNA quoted Tang as saying.

She stressed that a thriving news industry lies at the heart of a robust democracy and that government intervention is needed to bring about a mechanism that suits both parties. Law enactment and private negotiations can take place concurrently to find a preferred revenue-sharing solution, she added.

A report released in July by the Taiwan Network Information Center suggested over half of Taiwanese people access news through digital platforms, especially those aged 49 and under. A survey found that 51.9% of internet users support the idea of digital platforms paying news companies.

Australia in February 2021 became the first in the world to introduce a regulation that forces Google and Facebook to pay for news. A March report by the Financial Times said the two giants paid Australian media firms A$200 million (US$129 million) over the past year, a boost to local industry.
Taiwan
media
news
Google
Facebook
tech giants
digital platforms
revenue sharing
profit

RELATED ARTICLES

China's belligerence likely to expand beyond Taiwan
China's belligerence likely to expand beyond Taiwan
2022/10/25 20:08
EVA Air launches Taipei-Milan service
EVA Air launches Taipei-Milan service
2022/10/25 17:50
Taiwan island of Kinmen calls for resumption of ferry links with China
Taiwan island of Kinmen calls for resumption of ferry links with China
2022/10/25 16:20
Taiwan sends alternative military servicemen to Somaliland for first time
Taiwan sends alternative military servicemen to Somaliland for first time
2022/10/25 14:28
Defense minister says Taiwan ready for China attack
Defense minister says Taiwan ready for China attack
2022/10/25 13:13