National security official describes Taiwan semiconductors as irreplaceable

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As semiconductors from Taiwan are irreplaceable, the world will seek to prevent an invasion by China from happening, National Security Council (NSC) Secretary General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Speaking during an online interview, the senior security official said it would be impossible to find a replacement for the country’s chip sector within a decade or even within a generation, CNA reported. If China launched a war, it would suffer considerable damage, while the global economy might face collapse, he said.

Koo said Taiwan needed to face the fact that China, especially after last week’s 20th Communist Party Congress, was becoming more aggressive. Taiwan had to be united, strengthen its defense and its resilience, and show determination to defend the country, he said.

Looking at the issue from the point of view of regional politics, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would result in a grave impact on Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, while the United States might have to retreat to Guam and even to Hawaii, according to Koo.

From a purely economic vantage point, it was not Taiwan which was dependent on China, but China, and even the world, who were dependent on Taiwan for semiconductors, the national security official said. He added that Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) should be aware he could not engage in a war against Taiwan without inflicting enormous damage on China itself.