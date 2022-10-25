Infortrend EonStor GS Unified Storage Debuts High Availability Service to Ensure Service Continuity for Critical Workloads

TAIPEI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, debuts HA (high availability) Service on their EonStor GS unified storage solutions. The new feature significantly improves storage redundancy, ensures continuous operations, and minimizes service disruption in unforeseen events.

EonStor GS is a unified storage system with dual redundant controllers designed for enterprises. Companies using the storage solutions can enjoy nonstop services when a single PSU/controller fails. However, continuous services are hardly guaranteed when encountering unforeseen locality events such as power outages and network disruptions. Planned events like system update may still lead to operation downtime and revenue loss.

To help enterprises overcome these issues, Infortrend offers HA service on EonStor GS to deliver uninterrupted operations with site resilience, realizing near-zero Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO).

To implement the HA Service, an enterprise deploys two storage systems at near sites. When one of them fails or malfunctions, the other immediately takes over all services. This operation is based on the "Auto failover / Auto failback" mechanism where it constantly monitors the status of these two systems to ensure an automated, swift service transition. Besides, identical copies of data are stored on both systems, so that the high avaliability mechanism ensures the services are take over seamlessly without users noticing.

"EonStor GS coupled with HA Service brings great benefits to operations requiring continuous services, such as finance, telecommunication, government and public sectors, energy, high-tech manufacturing, medical industry, etc.," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend. "Additionally, HA Service is also available on EonStor GSe single-controller unified storage to help SMBs provide continuous service even when one site malfunctions"

Learn more about EonStor GS and EonStor GSe

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.