Taiwan rules out special polling stations for COVID quarantine voters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With just one month left until local elections, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said Wednesday (Oct. 26) there was no legal basis to set up separate voting booths or polling stations for voters under mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

As the Nov. 26 date for the elections approaches, politicians expressed concern that the essential democratic rights of COVID sufferers would be restricted if they were not allowed to go and vote.

However, the CEC said Wednesday that Taiwan’s laws provided no basis for absentee ballots, or for voting at special polling stations, CNA reported. While Japan and South Korea did allow votes by mail, Taiwan’s Election and Recall Act included no such clause, according to the CEC.

Officials rejected a comparison with civil examinations, where candidates with COVID could participate in separate areas. Taiwan law specifically mentions that voting in elections and referendums can only take place at the official polling station in the same area as the eligible voter’s official residence.