Michelin-starred chef promotes Taiwan's groupers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Michelin-starred French chef on Tuesday (Oct. 25) presented delicacies using groupers from Taiwan at an event in San Francisco to promote the fish banned by China.

Claude Le Tohic, who currently works at the French restaurant, ONE65, told CNA that Taiwanese groupers are special in that the skin is thinner and thus make a good choice for pan-fried fish. He cooked three dishes based on the seafood, including pan-fried groupers serviced in curry and white wine sauces.

Le Tohic earned a Michelin three-star award for L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas, wrote CNA. He also shared how he had been amazed by the many surprises during his trips to Taiwan, from the fish, and the food, to the people.

Groupers are a source of pride for the country, as Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said that Taiwan has seven out of eight farmed grouper varieties globally. The promotional event in Cupertino is part of the government’s effort to market the groupers overseas and diversify exports of the fish away from China after it imposed a ban in June over the alleged presence of banned chemicals.

Taiwan shipped its first batch of the fish to the U.S. in July, with similar campaigns being held to boost its sales in Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe. Taiwanese groupers boast a fine texture and have been featured in state banquets, including the National Day celebrations at Twin Oaks in Washington earlier this month.