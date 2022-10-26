Barbera dell’Emilia IGT The decanter bottle for a taste of design

MILAN, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 26 October 2022 - Tradition, innovation and a design twist is a formula that CECI 1938 has made its own, underlying the distinctive character of the unique creations produced by the famous winery from Torrile, Italy. The care that CECI 1938 takes in producing wine is highlighted by the design of the distinctive bottles that tell its story and heighten its flavour, giving the product a unique appeal.





The Decanta line is a still red wine with a ruby-red colour that is warm, smooth and enveloping. It is housed in a bottle with an unusual teardrop shape, appearing to have a piece cut out of its side allowing it to be positioned horizontally and thus turned into a decanter.



In the vertical position the black glass bottle is a true design piece with a young, contemporary mood whose concept is enhanced by the highly original tag, a 360° graduated protractor describing the tilt of the bottle. The bottle is in fact designed to tilt to 68.2 degrees, allowing ideal oxygenation of the wine and triggering the release of an intense bouquet of ripe fruit, with spicy and balsamic notes. The bottle, the work of a design student from the BURG school in Germany, won the prestigious Bruni Glass Design Awards.



The discreet label is positioned on the section that becomes the base of the container when in a tilted position. On the table, the bottle will have an elegant, uniform look, ideal for a dinner, lunch or aperitif among friends; it is the ideal centrepiece.



Decanta wine, produced from Barbera grapes, has an alcohol content of 14% and is recommended served at a temperature of 16/18° in order to fully enjoy all its characteristics. Decanta adds a touch of red to those special shared moments.



Images available at this link: https://we.tl/t-Of2gswoQU4





