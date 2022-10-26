Taiwan marks 1 year anniversary of Somaliland Innovation Zone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland commemorated the one-year anniversary of the establishment of the Somaliland Innovation Zone on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

The event was organized in collaboration with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Taiwan Technical Mission in Somaliland, and the Somaliland Ministry of Information and Communication Technology. Taiwan envoy to Somaliland Allen C. Lou (羅震華), Taiwan Technical Mission head Hsue Hsuan-ping (薛烜坪), and Minister of Information and Communication Technology Dr. Abdiweli Soufi all attended the ceremony.

Lou said the zone has arranged 20 workshops for more than 500 officials from Somaliland’s 15 government ministries, including those catering to women, law enforcement officers, and the disabled. The zone will continue to serve as a hub of ICT training for government officials, he said.

The representative said he firmly believes that Taiwan and Somaliland’s ICT cooperation is bearing more fruit.

The Somaliland Innovation Zone is expected to benefit at least 200 learners each year, according to a Taipei Office in Nigeria press release. Training sessions will initially teach basic office computer skills and later teach programming, digital marketing, and cybersecurity, the office said.