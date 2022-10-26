Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan marks 1 year anniversary of Somaliland Innovation Zone

Representative Allen Lou says Taiwan-Somaliland ICT cooperation increasingly successful

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/26 14:54
Taiwan envoy to Somaliland Allen C. Lou.

Taiwan envoy to Somaliland Allen C. Lou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland commemorated the one-year anniversary of the establishment of the Somaliland Innovation Zone on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

The event was organized in collaboration with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Taiwan Technical Mission in Somaliland, and the Somaliland Ministry of Information and Communication Technology. Taiwan envoy to Somaliland Allen C. Lou (羅震華), Taiwan Technical Mission head Hsue Hsuan-ping (薛烜坪), and Minister of Information and Communication Technology Dr. Abdiweli Soufi all attended the ceremony.

Lou said the zone has arranged 20 workshops for more than 500 officials from Somaliland’s 15 government ministries, including those catering to women, law enforcement officers, and the disabled. The zone will continue to serve as a hub of ICT training for government officials, he said.

The representative said he firmly believes that Taiwan and Somaliland’s ICT cooperation is bearing more fruit.

The Somaliland Innovation Zone is expected to benefit at least 200 learners each year, according to a Taipei Office in Nigeria press release. Training sessions will initially teach basic office computer skills and later teach programming, digital marketing, and cybersecurity, the office said.
Taiwan
Somaliland
Somaliland Innovation Zone

RELATED ARTICLES

China's belligerence likely to expand beyond Taiwan
China's belligerence likely to expand beyond Taiwan
2022/10/25 20:08
EVA Air launches Taipei-Milan service
EVA Air launches Taipei-Milan service
2022/10/25 17:50
Taiwan island of Kinmen calls for resumption of ferry links with China
Taiwan island of Kinmen calls for resumption of ferry links with China
2022/10/25 16:20
Taiwan sends alternative military servicemen to Somaliland for first time
Taiwan sends alternative military servicemen to Somaliland for first time
2022/10/25 14:28
Defense minister says Taiwan ready for China attack
Defense minister says Taiwan ready for China attack
2022/10/25 13:13