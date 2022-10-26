Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2030

Global Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Ocular adhesives and sealants are adhesive material that is used as a promising alternative to sutures. These adhesives and sealants have generally adopted an adjuvant to surgical wound closure in ophthalmology, which is used in all fields of ophthalmology such as refractive surgery, cataract, corneal & conjunctival surgeries, and many others.

The rising prevalence of refractive errors and corneal ulcers, the increase in the geriatric population, coupled with the increasing awareness among people for better surgical care are the chief factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in the United States, the annual incidence of corneal ulcers was estimated to account for between 30000 and 75000 cases in 2021 and approximately 12.2% of all corneal transplants were performed for the management of infectious keratitis. Thereby, the high prevalence of corneal ulcers is fueling the demand for ocular adhesives and sealants, which is augmenting the market growth in the near future. In addition, growing cases of ocular injuries and increasing investment in R&D activities are presenting lucrative prospects for market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the stringent regulatory approval and high cost associated with ocular adhesives hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of skilled ophthalmic surgeons and availability of well-built infrastructure. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, as well as increasing geriatric population.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Reliance Life-Sciences

Baxter

Medtronic PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson

Concord Drugs Limited

Connexicon Medical Ltd.

Medline Industries

Thermogenesis Corp.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Stryker declared the acquisition of HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc., with the objective of creating medical gadgets through the usage of the company’s unique polymers and cross-linked hydrogels. One of only two dural sealants on the market with FDA approval is its Adherus AutoSpray Dural Sealant.

In December 2019, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospitals- a leading chain of eye hospitals, publicized that 60 new eye hospitals would be constructed in India and other South Asian nations in the upcoming two to three years.

Global Ocular Adhesives And Sealants Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic

Natural

By Application:

Tissue Engineering

Conjunctival Surgery

Refractive Surgery

Corneal Surgery

By End-use:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

