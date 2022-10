Air Conditioner Market Record a Significant CAGR by the end of 2021-2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the global Air Conditioner Market. This in-depth study of the Air Conditioner Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the Air Conditioner Market.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.

According to this research, the GCC Air conditioner market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021 – 2027. Government initiatives, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Vision 2021 are expected to drive GCC Air Conditioner market forecast revenue. by type, centralized air conditioner segment accounted for major GCC air conditioner market share in terms of revenues in 2018 owing to a high number of installations of chillers and VRFs due to major infrastructural projects in commercial and hospitality sectors of the region.



The commercial, hospitality and transportation sectors of several GCC countries are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as the social infrastructure segment in these countries is predicted to flourish over the coming years. Some of the key players in the GCC Air Conditioner market include – Carrie, Daikin, S.K.M., Trane, Mitsubishi, and York.



The GCC air conditioner market report thoroughly covers the market by countries, types, and applications. the GCC air conditioner market outlook report provides an unbiased and a detailed analysis of the GCC air conditioner market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered



GCC air conditioner market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

By Types

Room AC Window Split

Ducted AC Ceiling Concealed Rooftop Packaged

Ductless AC Cassette Floor Standing Ceiling Suspended

Centralized AC VRF AHU/FCU Chiller Condensing Unit Others (Evaporator Coils, Compressors, etc.)



By Applications

Residential

Commercial Offices & Retail

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transport

Hospitality

Others (Education, BFSI, etc.)

