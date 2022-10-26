Advanced Aerial Mobility Market financial planning, and business expansion plans 2022

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Advanced Aerial Mobility market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.
Market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more.
Global advanced aerial mobility market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global advanced aerial mobility market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Advanced aerial mobility refers to an emerging sector that aims to operate and develop new air vehicles that are potentially capable of reliable, low-noise and safe vertical flight. Advanced aerial mobility uses eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft that are runway independent, short range, and highly automated. Such technologies alter the movement of people and cargo which affects different industries in the economy. The global advanced aerial mobility market is being driven by rise in demand for time-efficient delivery services and increasing adoption of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Furthermore, technological advancements will provide new opportunities for the global advanced aerial mobility industry.
Also, there have been large scale investments in electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts which promotes the market growth. For instance, in 2021, Avolon announced a collaborative investment in eVTOL with nearly USD 2 billion order from Vertical Aerospace. Also, Joby Aviation invested a total amount worth USD 721 million in eVTOL as of 2020. Such investments are likely to fuel developments in advanced aerial mobility as eVTOL accounts to be its major component. Hence, this would boost the market growth. However, cybersecurity issues associated with drones may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis of the global advanced aerial mobility is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global market and is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as presence of key market players in the region, favorable regulations and infrastructure pertaining to advanced aerial mobility, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the European region. Also, advances in flying car technology coupled with flying cars development is expected to promote the market growth in the European region in the forecast years.
Major market player included in this report are:
- AeroMobil
- Airbus S.A.S.
- Flytrex
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Lilium
- Matternet
- PAL-V International B.V.
- The Boeing Company
- Volocopter GmbH
- Zipline
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Mode of Operation:
Piloted
Autonomous
By End-Use:
Cargo
Passenger
By Propulsion Type:
Parallel Hybrid
Electric
Turboshaft
Turboelectric
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
