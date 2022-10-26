Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market trends, analysis, and development status 2022

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.



Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market to reach USD 4.83 Billion by 2027.Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market is valued approximately at USD 0.77 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Government subsidies and policies regarding fuel cells and growing demand of clean energy generation are the factors which are driving the growth of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market. Furthermore, growing demand of SOFCs in military and data centers will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: in October 2020, Ceres power and Dosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd. partnered for constructing a new manufacturing unit of SOFCs with a capacity of 50 MW by 2024. However, high capital cost required to develop SOFCs may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing government initiatives and subsidies for fuel cell programs and increasing industrialization in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing demand of clean energy in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ceres

Bloom energy

Convion

AVL

AISIN

SOLIDpower Italia

Bosch

Mitsubishi Power

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Catator AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Planar

Tubular

By End-Use:

Power Generation

Automotive

Hydrogen Generation

Others

By Applications

Portable

Stationary

Transport

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

