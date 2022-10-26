Urinary Drainage Bags Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Urinary Drainage Bags market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market to reach USD 2.43 Billion by 2027.Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

The global Urinary Drainage Bags market is being driven by rising prevalence of urologic diseases, increase in geriatric population, and increase in demand for homecare services. Furthermore, the presence of E-commerce platform and increase in the initiatives to raise incontinence awareness worldwide will provide new opportunities for the global Urinary Drainage Bags industry. For instance, according to World Health Organization, the global population of age group of above 60 is expected to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16.0% in 2050.

As per a study by BMC Geriatrics journal, in Egypt, in year 2020, the rising prevalence of incontinence among elder women is anticipated at around 80%. According to the report of Phoenix Physical Therapy, in year 2020, around 200 million people were suffering from UI worldwide. As a result, increase in geriatric population and urological dysfunctions will serve as a catalyst for the Urinary Drainage Bags industry in the future. However, growing concerns regarding catheter associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global urinary drainage bags market. Rising incidence of targeted diseases, such as UI, bladder obstruction, urinary retention, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), and bladder cancer makes North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the increasing prevalence of BPH, spinal cord injury, and UTI in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ConvaTec Inc.

Cardinal Health

Teleflex Incorporated

Coloplast

BD (C. R. Bard)

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Amsino International, Inc.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Medline Industries, Inc.

Manfred sauer gmbh

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Large bags

Leg bags

By Capacity :

0-500 ml

500-1000 ml

1000-2000 ml

By Usage:

Reusable

Disposable

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

