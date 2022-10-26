Air Separation Plant Market Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022-2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Air Separation Plant market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Market Overview

Global Air Separation Plant Market to reach USD 6 billion by 2027.Global Air Separation Plant Market is valued approximately at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Air separation plants are often used to separate main components from ambient air, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and other gases. Fractional distillation is the most frequent method for air separation. To extract a single component from ordinary air, commercial methods such as membrane, pressure swing adsorption (PSA), and vacuum pressure swing adsorption (VPSA) are used. High purity oxygen, nitrogen, and argon, used for semiconductor device fabrication, require cryogenic distillation. The market is driven by increased demand for medical oxygen due to COVID-19 and growing demand for industrial gases from dynamic manufacturing sectors. For instance, as per Statista, according to the data from the NGO PATH (as of May 2, 2021), India’s medical oxygen demand had already surpassed 2.3 million standard 7 m cylinders per day, nearly six times that of Brazil, which required roughly 385,000 cylinders per day. Furthermore, growing private players initiatives such as product launches and acquisitions boost the market growth in the forecasting years. For instance, Linde Plc signed a long-term deal with BorsodChem Zrt. for the delivery of nitrogen, oxygen, and compressed air to its Kazincbarcika chemical complex in January 2021, a Hungarian chemical manufacturer and member of the Wanhua Chemical Group. Linde will develop one of Hungary’s largest air separation units, which will be completed by the end of 2021. However, high costs associated with fabrication, component assembly, and operations may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the owing to the numerous positive factors such as increasing consumption in countries such as Japan, China and India, and increasing metal production. The Asia Pacific region has the highest production and consumption, as well as one of the world’s largest oil refining capacities. It is also the world’s manufacturing centre, with a variety of heavy machinery and equipment manufacturers.

Major market player included in this report are:

Air Liquide SA

Messer Group GmbH

Daesung Industrial Co., Ltd

Linde Plc

INOX Air Products Private Limited

Hangzhou Hangyang Co., Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Enerflex Ltd.

Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Cryogenic

Non-cryogenic

By Gas:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

Others

By End use Industry:

Iron & Steel

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

