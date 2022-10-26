Animal Pregnancy Test Market Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Animal Pregnancy Test market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.
Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global Animal Pregnancy Test Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Animal Pregnancy Test Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Animal test kits are fast response tests used to assess an animal’s pregnant state. They are generally used for the success of induced or artificial insemination in animal husbandry units. Domestic animals are also tested for significant species in commercial production. They are used for strictly cosmetic purposes as personal companions. When nurturing animals commercially, the efficacy of reproductive treatments to simplify the supply of livestock products becomes increasingly essential. The market is driven by various key factor such as growing focus on animal health and rising veterinary expenditure and rising adoption of pets. For instance, approximately 85% of households had pet, and 30 percent of Americans adopted pet during COVID 19, according to the 2019-20 National Pet Owner Survey by the American Pet Product Association. As an example, the United States has spent USD 103,6 billion on animal health in 2020, up from the previous year’s estimate of 90,5 billion USD. The demand for animal pregnancy test kits is projected to increase as animal health expenditures increase. However, high cost of animal pregnancy testing kits may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Geographically, the North America is most lucrative market with maximal market shares for animal pregnancy test kits due to various factors, such as the increasing use of animals, increased artificial insemination rates and more knowledge amongst farmers.
Major market player included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
IDEXX Laboratories
Bio Rad Laboratories
Neogen Corporation
Indical Bioscience
Randox Laboratories Limited
BioNote Incorporation
Zoetis services
Bio Tracking
Agolab SpA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product type:
Pregnancy Test Kits Cassettes
Pregnancy Test Kits Strips
Enzymes- Linked Immunoassay Test Kits
By Distribution channel:
Veterinary Hospital & Clinics
Retail Stores
E-Commerce
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
