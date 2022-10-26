Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Automatic Pill Dispenser market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market to reach USD $ billion by 2027. Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Automatic pill dispenser devices are meant to distribute various tablets separately based on dose and timing parameters set by the user. For patients with complex prescription regimens and memory loss problems, the automated pill dispenser system helps to deliver the proper drug and dose. The elderly population is growing all over the world, and they are disproportionately impacted by chronic diseases. With the passing of time, geriatric people’s forgetfulness grows more prevalent, making it difficult to keep track of their medicines. Furthermore, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), World Population Ageing Highlights, 2020, there were 728 million individuals aged 65 and up in the world, with 1.5 billion expected by 2050. Furthermore, growing burden of diseases boost the market growth of automated pill dispenser in the upcoming years. Dementia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, depression, diabetes, back and neck pain, and heart illnesses were the most prevalent in older adults in 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). As a result of the above facts, the automatic pill dispenser market is anticipated to develop at a healthy rate over the forecast period. However, High cost associated with automatic pill dispenser may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The automatic pill dispenser market is dominated by the North American region, which is likely to continue to dominate over the forecast period. The North American market is controlled by several regional and worldwide companies due to widespread adoption of technologically sophisticated solutions to make patient care more convenient, a huge pool of clients, and a rapidly growing elderly population.

Major market player included in this report are:

Swisslog Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

Pharmacell Medication Systems Ltd

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ScriptPro LLC

Yuyama Co Ltd

Medminder Systems, Inc

Hero Health, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems

Carousels

Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems

By Indication:

Dementia

Old age

Visual Impairment

Physical Disability

Parkinson’s Disease

By Application:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Home Healthcare

By age group:

18-64 Years

65-74 Years

75-84 Years

85 Years and Above

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

