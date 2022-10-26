Implantable Loop Recorders Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Implantable Loop Recorders market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027.Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

A heart-monitoring device implantable is an implantable loop recorder placed close to the chest which captures the heart’s electrical impulses that help record rhythm and thus keep ECG data from the heart for a length of time. It can collect the ECG data for up to three years and helps to give ECG data that cannot be delivered by normal ECG equipment.. The Implantable loop recorder market is driven by the key factors such as growing incidence of cardiac disorder and growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle. For instance, Cardio-vascular disorders (CVDs) are the number 1 worldwide cause of mortality and most may be avoided by the right life-style, according to the World Health Organisation. In 2016, 17,9 million individuals died of CVDs worldwide, representing over 31 percent of the population. As a result of changes in lifestyle and at-risk risk factors such as alcohol drinking, obesity, poor food etc., there is growing incidence of chronic CVD illnesses among people. However, stringent regulatory framework may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, North America is dominating the market with revenue shares owing to increased knowledge of the benefits of different cardiac surveillance equipment, high availability and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, in the region. during the forecast period, the presence of key suppliers with improved medical solutions would drive the expansion of the implanted loop recorder market in the forecasting years 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Biotronik

Vectorious

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Type I

Type II

By Product:

Auto Recorders

Manual Recorders

By Distribution channel:

Direct sales

Distributor

By Application:

Atrial Fibrillation

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Cardiac Syncope

By End use:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

