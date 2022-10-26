Implantable Loop Recorders Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Implantable Loop Recorders market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.
Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027.Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
A heart-monitoring device implantable is an implantable loop recorder placed close to the chest which captures the heart’s electrical impulses that help record rhythm and thus keep ECG data from the heart for a length of time. It can collect the ECG data for up to three years and helps to give ECG data that cannot be delivered by normal ECG equipment.. The Implantable loop recorder market is driven by the key factors such as growing incidence of cardiac disorder and growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle. For instance, Cardio-vascular disorders (CVDs) are the number 1 worldwide cause of mortality and most may be avoided by the right life-style, according to the World Health Organisation. In 2016, 17,9 million individuals died of CVDs worldwide, representing over 31 percent of the population. As a result of changes in lifestyle and at-risk risk factors such as alcohol drinking, obesity, poor food etc., there is growing incidence of chronic CVD illnesses among people. However, stringent regulatory framework may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Geographically, North America is dominating the market with revenue shares owing to increased knowledge of the benefits of different cardiac surveillance equipment, high availability and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, in the region. during the forecast period, the presence of key suppliers with improved medical solutions would drive the expansion of the implanted loop recorder market in the forecasting years 2021-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Abbott Laboratories
Medtronic plc
Biotronik
Vectorious
Boston Scientific Corporation
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Philips Healthcare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Type I
Type II
By Product:
Auto Recorders
Manual Recorders
By Distribution channel:
Direct sales
Distributor
By Application:
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Arrhythmia
Cardiac Syncope
By End use:
Hospitals
Cardiac Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
