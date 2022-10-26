NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2027. Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Natural language processing for health and life sciences is an area that provides computers the capacity to interpret human speech, artificial intelligence, and computer linguistics as they communicate. It enables a range of semi-structured and unstructured textual documents to be created, managed and used for clinical and medical research. NLP applications for healthcare and life sciences cover huge data processing, using advanced IT technology, automated voice recognition, machine translation and dialogue systems. The market is driven by rising demand of predictive analytics technology and growing demand for improving EHR data usability. For instance, as per Statista, the predictive analytics technology market was over USD 6 billion in total revenue. Furthermore, by 2022, the annual revenues of the market are anticipated to reach about $11 billion as more and more organizations utilize predictive analysis techniques for everything from fraud detection to medical diagnostics. Also, increasing private players initiatives in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences boost the market growth in the forecasting years. For instance, Google collaborated with HCA Healthcare in May 2021, establishing a new data analysis platform which will utilize data from 32 million monthly conference with patients within the health system. However, specific medical sub-languages and poor input data quality may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, North America is dominating the market owing to rapid developments in IT infrastructure across healthcare sectors, favorable approach of government laws, start-up financing, a well-established player presence and the willingness from companies to deploy solutions based on ML and NLP, the area has seen ideal conditions for the NLP growth in healthcare and life sciences.

Major market player included in this report are:

Wave Health Technologies

Caption Health

Oncora Medical

ForeSee Medical

CloudMedx

Google Inc.

Gnani.ai

IBM

IQVIA Company

Press Ganey

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization size:

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises

By NLP type:

Rule-based

Statistical

Hybrid

By Application:

IVR

Pattern and Image Recognition

Summarization and Categorization

Text and Speech Analytics

Predictive Risk Analytics

Reporting and Visualization

Other Applications

By End use:

NLP for Physician

NLP for Patients

NLP for Researchers

NLP for Clinical Operators

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

