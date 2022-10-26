Tunisia Power Market 2022 Industry Development, Survey and Recent Trends 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Tunisia Power market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Market Overview

Tunisia Power Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Tunisia Power Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Tunisia’s power sector is well-developed, and the national electrical system serves nearly the whole population. Tunisia currently has a power generation capacity of 5,175 megawatts (MW), which is distributed over 25 power plants and produces 20,220-gigawatt-hours in 2019. The Tunisian power market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increased engagement of private companies. Energy security issues, such as Tunisia’s heavy reliance on natural gas and imports, are likely to wreak havoc on the power market.

For instance, STEG, Tunisia’s state-owned power utility, held 91.5 percent of the country’s installed power production capacity and produced 81 percent of the country’s total electricity in 2019. The rest was generated by Carthage Power Company (CPC), Tunisia’s only independent power producer (IPP), which has a 471-MW combined-cycle power plant. Despite STEG’s opposition to private investment in the power sector, the 2015 energy legislation passed by the Tunisian Parliament supports IPPs (Independent Power Producers) in the renewable energy sector and gas-fired power stations. Furthermore, The GOT is scheduled to launch a tender in 2021 for at least one of the two 470-550 MW combined-cycle power plants in Skhira (South Tunisia) to be built as an IPP. Furthermore, the government intends to issue tenders for 3.5 GW of renewable energy for USD 3.5 billion by 2030, or roughly 350 MW per year over the following ten years. However, energy security challenges such as strong dependence on natural gas and imports may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric Company

Ansaldo Energia

Nur Energie

Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG)

Seeraj Energy

Carthage Power Company

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Generation:

Conventional Thermal Power

Hydro Power

Non-hydro Renewables

By Distribution and transmission:

