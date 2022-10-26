Taiwan reports 40,261 local COVID cases, down 9.7% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 26) announced 40,261 cases, a 9.7% decrease from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 56 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 7,555,884. The 52 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 12,479.

Local cases

The local cases include 18,558 males, 21,685 females, and 18 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 52 deaths announced on Wednesday included 20 males and 32 females ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 48 had a history of chronic disease, and 31 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from July 9 to Oct. 23 and the dates of death were from July 19 to Oct. 23.

Imported cases

The 56 imported cases included 25 males and 31 females, ranging in age from their teens to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,555,884 cases, of which 7,519,656 were local and 36,174 were imported. Thus far, 12,479 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.