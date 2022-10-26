DFA Awards 2022 Winners Announcement Highlighting three trailblazers with distinguished design philosophies, And outstanding Asia-based projects Two new disciplines leading the global design trend

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 October 2022 - Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) in 2003, with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the lead sponsor, the "DFA Awards 2022", which has five influential world renowned awards, announced the result of four major awards. Among them are Katsumi ASABA, Founder of Katsumi ASABA Design Studio, winner of DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA LAA); Muneaki MASUDA, President and CEO of Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd, winner of DFA Design Leadership Award (DFA DLA); GUO Pei, Founder of Rose Studio, winner of DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer (DFA WOCD). In addition, 195 projects were conferred the DFA Design for Asia Awards (DFA DFAA), showcasing Asian perspectives and values by different design disciplines.



Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC said, "In a world full of challenges, illnesses, and uncertainties, design is a medium soothing our hearts, families, communities and economies. The more challenging the environment has become, the more we need good design. As HKDC is commemorating its 20th anniversary while the HKSAR is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the results of the DFA LAA, DFA DLA & DFA WOCD has given us new inspiration and encouragement by highlighting the contributions of these veteran and master designers through sharing their featured narratives. I'd like to congratulate all of the winners and express my belief that, with continued work, design may help humanity solve problems, foster social change, and help us appreciate the beauty of life."





DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA LAA)





Katsumi ASABA Founder, Katsumi ASABA Design Studio

Born in 1940, Katsumi ASABA is a Japanese art director and a master calligrapher based in Tokyo. He has a particular interest in the rich cultural heritage of writing in Asia and in exploring the relationships between written and visual expressions.After graduating from Kuwasawa Design School and working for Light Publicity Inc., he founded Katsumi ASABA Design Studio in 1975. As an art director, he has many of his creations which have made a lasting mark in the history of Japanese advertising design. He also holds the title of sixth degree master in table tennis.is presented to Katsumi ASABA in recognition of his achievements as a legendary artist and designer in various fields.





Muneaki MASUDA

President and CEO,

Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd





GUO Pei Founder, Rose Studio

Muneaki MASUDA was born in 1951 in Osaka, Japan. He is now the President and CEO of Culture Convenience Club (CCC) Co., Ltd.With eyes set on the record for the world's largest art bookstore, MASUDA's focus on lifestyle proposals has been the company's core since its inception. In keeping with what he views as the "Age of the Individual," MASUDA has committed himself to planning shared lounges that facilitate the exchange of ideas between individuals through cozy spaces, book recommendations and office functionality.recognises MASUDA's outstanding leadership in leading not only CCC to become a world-renowned "culture infrastructure" planning company, but also new design trends of public spaces and cultural facilities.GUO Pei is a fashion designer, as well as the Founder of Rose Studio.GUO has devoted herself to conserving while innovating the art of embroidery, and led her team to successfully restore the nearly lost "royal embroidery" technique. Adhering to the concept of "Eastern learnings as found, Western learnings for implement", GUO combines traditional Chinese embroidery techniques and avant-garde silhouettes while creating her couture pieces. Rose Studio, the first couture house registered in the Mainland with boutiques around the world, has paved the way for local couture industry, bringing Chinese traditional embroidery onto the world stage.DFA WOCD 2022 recognises GUO's contribution to preserving traditional Chinese culture and integrating it with contemporary design.aims to recognise projects in Asia that epitomise design excellence and contribute to the betterment of society and the design industry. It is a stage upon which design talents and corporations can showcase their design projects internationally.One of the highlights of this year's DFA DFAA is the addition of two new disciplines – Digital & Motion Design and Service & Experience Design – to the original four disciplines, namely Communication Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design and Spatial Design, for a wider project range, to correspond to the global design trend of rapid changes and digitalisation, and people-centred designs. New disciplines also has opened up possibilities for relevant design projects, bringing extensive recognitions to diverse outstanding designs in Asia, for Asia.Dr. Joseph Wong, Executive Director of HKDC said, "It is truly a delight to see thegoes from strength to strength, having recognised over 2,000 excellent design projects to date. It has responded to the constantly evolving design trend by introducing two new disciplines, Digital & Motion Design and Service & Experience Design. We are glad to receive so many outstanding human-centred projects from this year's entries, and see the increasingly interdisciplinary ideas and insights from different sectors. In the forthcoming years, we look forward to seeing thecontinue to foster and advance social improvement, and gain ground towards building a sustainable community."A total of 195 winners including nine Grand awards, 21 Gold awards and 165 Silver, Bronze and Merit awards' winners are selected by the Awards' international judging panel comprises of experienced design professionals and experts. Companies from the Mainland again tops the leaderboard with 65 winning projects, followed by Hong Kong and Japan claiming 49 and 44 winning projects respectively.Apart from the four awards above, the "" also presents, which aims to fuel Hong Kong emerging design talents, is going to announce the result soon as well. Please stay tuned to HKDC's most recent news and upcoming events.Please download thePress Kit, with full list of awardees and high resolutions images at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17ogsuntGr7LSKC0JidegHZU373d3oeqQ?usp=sharing

