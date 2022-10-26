Chinese Douyin account pretending to be Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs exposed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday (Oct. 25) it would report a fake account set up in its name on the Chinese version of the video-sharing app TikTok to the police.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said he had found an account using the official logo of MOFA on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Both of them are owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd.

He asked Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) whether the intention of the account was to spread fake news, or whether it was just an example of the creativity of netizens, CNA reported.

MOFA officials said they would investigate the account and track down fake news online, though it was unlikely to be a case of online creativity. Cybersecurity would also be improved, while MOFA would investigate the abuse of names and symbols by the public, per UDN.

Wu told Ho that MOFA would report the Douyin account to police. In the event fake news emerged, MOFA would quickly provide clarifications and rebuttals, he added.