England wins toss, sends Ireland in to bat in T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and sent Ireland in to bat in a Group 1 match on a wet Wednesday at the Twenty World Cup. England retained the same starting XI that opened the Super 12 stage with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in Perth last weekend.

Ireland lost its first game in the second round by nine wickets to fellow qualifier Sri Lanka in Hobart. Ireland advanced as the second-place finisher in its preliminary group to join the top eight team and three other qualifiers in the Super 12s.

The Irish made one change, with bowling allrounder Fionn Hand coming in for batting allrounder Simi Singh. Another loss could put Ireland out of contention for the playoffs.

The start of the match was delayed because of a wet outfield, and there was rain on the forecast for the scheduled Group 1 double-header at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New Zealand was due to play Afghanistan later Wednesday.

The pitch at the MCG has a greenish tinge and, along with overcast conditions, should aid the fast bowlers.

It is a fresh wicket, adjacent to the one used on Sunday when India edged Pakistan on the last ball of their Group 2 opener.

Lineups:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports