Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Typhoon expected to form Oct. 27, impact on Taiwan uncertain

Forecasters believe typhoon may move north into the waters off Taiwan's east coast

  298
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/26 13:10
Map of tropical cyclone's predicted path. (CWB image)

Map of tropical cyclone's predicted path. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an alert Wednesday (Oct. 26) for a tropical depression that is to the east of the Philippines and is expected to become a typhoon as soon as Thursday (Oct. 27) — but the likelihood of it making direct landfall in Taiwan unknown.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression 27 was located at 12.5 degrees north latitude and 134.8 degrees east longitude, moving westward at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour (kph). The tropical depression is packing maximum sustained winds of 54 kph and gusts of up to 82.8 kph.

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said that it is estimated the tropical depression will intensify into a Typhoon Nalgae (奈格), the 22nd typhoon of the year, as soon as Thursday. Huang said that Nalgae is predicted to swing north either when it reaches Luzon Island or the Bashi Channel, before moving up waters off the east coast of Taiwan.

However, the structure of the tropical depression is poor and a discernible eye has not yet formed. Therefore, there is a high degree of uncertainty about its future movements until it starts to form a more complete structure.

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said the center of this tropical depression has been loitering for some time now. Peng estimated the tropical cyclone will move westward before turning north on Saturday (Oct. 29).

From Sunday to Monday (Oct. 30-31), Peng said that it may pass through the Bashi Channel and turn northeast and the eye of the typhoon may move northward along the waters off the east coast of Taiwan.

Peng pointed out that if the system passes off the east coast of Taiwan, the main areas affected will be northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the country, while central and southern areas will be less affected.
Typhoon Nalgae
typhoon
typhoon forecast
Nalgae
tropical depression
tropical storm
tropical storm forecast
tropical cyclone

RELATED ARTICLES

Last of 300 people leave Taiwan resort 7 days after being trapped by typhoon
Last of 300 people leave Taiwan resort 7 days after being trapped by typhoon
2022/10/22 15:33
Brewing typhoon, monsoon will bring rain to north Taiwan over weekend
Brewing typhoon, monsoon will bring rain to north Taiwan over weekend
2022/10/21 17:25
Heavy rain forecast for northern Taiwan over weekend
Heavy rain forecast for northern Taiwan over weekend
2022/10/20 16:32
Eight road sections on two Taiwan highways impassable but repairs underway
Eight road sections on two Taiwan highways impassable but repairs underway
2022/10/19 16:07
300 tourists still trapped in north Taiwan mountain villa 4 days after typhoon
300 tourists still trapped in north Taiwan mountain villa 4 days after typhoon
2022/10/19 10:53