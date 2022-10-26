Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment Market Segmentation, Key Insights and Growth Outlook by 2030

Global Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 20.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Fetal and neonatal care (FNC) equipment is a specific set of tools used to identify, track, and treat illnesses and other medical conditions in foetuses and newborn infants. For routine examination in gynaecology and obstetrics procedures, these instruments are essential. The prevalence of premature births, high birth rates in developing nations, and government initiatives to improve such patients’ survival rates are some of the factors that have contributed to the expansion of this market. Additionally, factors including the rising incidence of nosocomial infections in neonates and rising public awareness of newborn care equipment are anticipated to support market growth.

It is anticipated that the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections among newborns would rise, as would consumer knowledge of neonatal equipment. The UN Foundation reports that maternal and infant health is a top issue worldwide since every day, some 800 women may be away from preventable causes related to pregnancy or childbirth. Fetal mortality rates are alarmingly high all around the world as a result of pregnancy-related medical issues. Nearly 20,854 foetal mortality at 20 weeks or more of gestation were reported in the U.S. in 2020, according to the National Vital Statistics Reports. This highlights the critical need for newborn care equipment. The successful launch of this product may provide patients with an alternative option. However, the high cost of Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to a huge demand for technologically advanced products, ensuring better healthcare delivery. Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing frequency of acquired infections among newborn babies and a growing number of hospitals and NICUs., and geographic expansion of key players.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cardinal Health

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Vyaire

BD

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Ambu A/S

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded a grant of USD 5 million to Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health firm that is revolutionising healthcare using handheld, whole-body ultrasound. The only handheld, whole-body point-of-care ultrasound probe in the world, Butterfly’s award will enable them to give 1,000 medical professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa the Butterfly iQ+.

In February 2022, With the addition of Pulse Wave Doppler to its handheld point-of-care ultrasound Lumify, Philips increased the capabilities of its ultrasound portfolio by adding advanced hemodynamic assessment and measurement capabilities. This will allow clinicians to quantify blood flow in a variety of point-of-care diagnostic applications, including cardiology, vascular, abdominal, urology, obstetrics, and gynaecology.

Global Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, End-Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fetal care equipment

Neonatal care equipment

Incubators

Convertible warmers & incubators

Phototherapy equipment

Others

By EndUse:

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc.

