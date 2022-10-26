Geospatial Analytics Market Size and Share 2022 | Global Business Analysis and Competitive Outlook by 2030

Global Geospatial Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD 60.07 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Geospatial Analytics Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Geospatial analytics assists in the collection, integration, display, manipulation, and analysis of geographical data through the use of GIS, earth observations, 3D scanning, satellite photos, mapping, and many other geospatial technologies.

Geospatial data is becoming a crucial source of information for governments and corporations when making decisions concerning risk assessment and mitigation, disaster management, and urban development. The market is expanding owing to factors such as increase in the number of AI- and ML-based GIS solutions, development of smart cities and urbanization, and higher deployment of IoT sensors across locations. However, concerns related to geoprivacy and confidential data may hamper the growth of market.

According to the International Data Corporation, globally by the year 2025, it is projected that 162 zettabytes of digital data would be produced. Due to big data analytics ability to handle enormous volumes of acquired data as quickly as possible and hence facilitate business intelligence, its debut with GIS has led to an increase in growth potential for the new geospatial analytics suppliers. Furthermore, technical advancements in 4D GIS software and advancements in 5G communications technology is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, high cost of GIS solutions and geospatial data barriers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Geospatial Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In the geospatial analytics industry, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest market share. Geospatial analytics has a very open market in North America. It is one of the markets for geospatial analytics that is most well-known. In sectors including transportation, utilities, agriculture, and construction, the bulk of players are situated in North America and largely rely on geospatial analytics tools. The growing investments in location-based technologies are predicted to hasten the adoption of geospatial technology and applications in North America.

Major market players included in this report are:

ESRI

Precisely

Google

Hexagon Ltd

Tomtom

Trimble

Maxar Technologies

Caliper Corporation

Blue marbel geographics

Espatial

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Esri reaffirmed its affiliation with the National Technical Information Services of the US Department of Commerce (NTIS). Through this collaboration, government organisations will be able to employ Esri’s technology to tackle challenging issues that frequently have an impact on the local, national, and worldwide levels.

In July 2022, TomTom and Stellantis collaborated to provide the recently released Opel Astra with the latter’s full stack navigation system. The navigation solution comprised new over-the-air updates for up-to-date and accurate maps, very convenient connected services, and new map-based advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features for greater safety.

In January 2022, With the use of integrated and improved data, ideal site analysis and path design, and customised client experiences, Blueprint Technologies and Precisely have established a partnership to help businesses gain a competitive edge.

Global Geospatial Analytics Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Solution, Type, Technology, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Solution:

Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration & ETL

Report Visualization

Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis

Others

By Technology:

Remote Sensing

Global Positioning System

Geographic Information System

Other Technologies

By Type:

Surfacing & Files Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Other Types

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On premise

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application:

Surveying

Medicine & Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

Transportation Planning & Management

Other

By Vertical:

Energy & Utilities

Government

Defense & Intelligence

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

