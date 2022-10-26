Glass Mat Market 2022 Strategic Assessment, Future Demand and Forecast Report by 2030

Global Glass Mat Market is valued at approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Glass Mat Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Glass mats, also known as glass veils, are non-woven materials made of fiberglass fibres of varying sizes. Due to the vertical alignment of these glass fibres, the electrolyte can pass through the glass mat and allow hydrogen gas to escape. The fibres are equally agitated, and some organic additions bind them together. The Glass Mat Material market is expanding because of factors such as Increasing use in industrial and construction & infrastructure sectors, growing demand for lightweight products in automotive & transportation industry, rising demand for open mold applications in developing countries.

According to Statista, the total construction industry spending in year 2021 stood at 12.9 billion which increased to 13.4 billion in year 2022 and it is projected to reach 19.2 billion in year 2035. As a result, with the rising construction spending, there would be more requirements for glass mats. Furthermore, penetration of composite materials in emerging economies and increasing demand from emerging markets due to growth of end-use industries is creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, lack of standardization in manufacturing technologies of various glass fiber products and automation in various industries diverting the use of glass mats to other glass fabrics and roving stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Glass Mat Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. By value, and with the biggest market share in 2021, APAC was the region that dominated the glass mat market. Due to the increasing demand from the construction & infrastructure and industrial sectors, the glass mat market is expanding at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Owens Corning,

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC),

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Binani industries limited,

Saint-Gobain S.A,

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp,

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.,

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd,

Superior Huntingdon Composites Co., LLC,

Jiangsu Changhai Composite materials Co., Ltd,

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, Owens Corning announced the acquisition of Vliepa GmbH in order to expand its non-woven product catalog and aims to serve building and construction industry in the European region.

In January 2021, to recycle glass fibre scraps and use them in the production of its engineered goods, Johns Manville Corp. established its thermal recycling facility in Trnava, Slovakia. More than 3 tonnes of recycling may be done every hour at this facility.

Global Glass Mat Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Raw Material, Glass Type, Mat Type, End-Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Glass End Use offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw material:

Glass Fiber

Binder

By Glass Type:

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

S-Glass

C-glass

Others

By Mat Type:

Chopped Strand

Continuous Filament

By End-Use:

Construction & Infrastructure

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

