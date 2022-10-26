Insect Protein Market Strategic Growth Technological Advancement Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global Insect Protein Market is valued at approximately USD 0.50 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Insect Protein Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Insect protein has a significant potential to help solve world hunger given the increased demand for food commodities that comes along with a growing global population. Insect protein has several applications, including the production of food and drink, cosmetics, and personal care products.

Due to growing worries about the global food issue, insects are also being researched as a potential source of human food and animal feed in western countries.. The Insect Protein market is expanding because of factors such as increasing investments in R&D and start-ups, increasing demand for alternate protien. However, unacceptance of Insect-based Proteins by consumers may halt market growth.

Various market players in insect protein market are taking strategic moves to expand their company share. New product releases, alliances, and acquisitions are a few of the crucial tactics used by market actors. For example, in March 2022, Global Bugs and Smart Vet Group formed a collaboration to concentrate on developing and manufacturing pet food and supplemental items for animals that contain whole roasted crickets and cricket powder. In conjunction with Pure Simple True LLC, , an insect protein company introduced Bernie’s, an ultra-premium and luxury brand for dog food, to the US market in November 202. Furthermore, collaborations of Insect Protein-based Product Manufacturers with Retailers and opportunities for Food Equipment Manufacturers in Insect Rearing are creating new opportunities for the market. However, the high cost of Insect Protein stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Insect Protein Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, Europe holds the highest share owing to factors such as high penetration of consumer acceptance for the consumption and use of insect protein such as in food and beverage industry, animal nutrition, and personal care industry is creating a lucrative demand in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

InnovaFeed

EnviroFlight

Ynsect

Hexafly

Protix

Aspire Food Group

Chapul

Nutrition Technologies

Entomo Farms

Goerra

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Strategic relationship established between Global Bugs and Innovative Natural Solutions. Using a combination of plant-based ingredients and crickets, Global Bugs Asia (GBA) and Innovative Natural Solutions (INS) want to jointly promote, support, manufacture, and sell nutrient-rich food products.

In Aug 2020, in order to facilitate the scaled rearing of non-pathogenic Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae, Darling Ingredients acquired a 50% investment in a joint venture with EnviroFlight, one of the top producers of proprietary technology.

Global Insect Protein Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Insect Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Insect Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Insect Type:

Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Grasshoppers

Ants

Other Insects

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

