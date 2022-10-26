Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Global Volume Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends 2022 to 2030

Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market is valued at approximately USD 0.26 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

When a person has sleep apnea, their breathing stops for at least 10 seconds, disrupting and irregularly regulating their breathing patterns. The condition causes the blood that circulates in the body to have less oxygen saturation. Devices for treating and diagnosing sleep apnea are typically used to treat central sleep apnea syndrome, complicated sleep apnea syndrome, and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome.

The Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market is expanding because of factors such as large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, growing awareness of the effects of untreated sleep apnea, and growing usage of oral appliances. Furthermore, growing demand for home sleep apnea tests and increasing focus on telemedicine, mHealth, and AI may create a lucrative opportunity and fuel the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization, every year 9% of adults over 40 years old experience central sleep apnea (CSA). Further, According to National Institutes of Health estimates, 30% of the general population experiences sleep disturbances, and 10% of those individuals also experience daytime functional impairment that is compatible with the diagnosis of insomnia.. Furthermore, geriatric population is also rising the adoption of sleep apnea oral appliances. However, the high cost of Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is the leading region as Oral appliance therapy (OAT) is increasingly being accepted by doctors, dentists, patients, and insurance companies, which is resulting in a large share of this regional segment. Further, rising awareness of the sleep disorder, the less complicated reimbursement scenario, and the increased acceptance of OAT by these groups are some factors responsible for the growth of market in the North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Somnomed

Resmed

Whole You

Prosomnus Sleep Technologies

Vivos Therapeutics

Oventus Medical

Panthera Dental

Airway Management

Apnea Sciences

Dynaflex

Recent Developments in the Market:

By 2023, Panthera Dental plans to introduce SomNyx as D-SAD|Myo in the US and Europe as part of their line of digital sleep appliances

In year 2021, A US CMS Pricing, Data Analysis and Coding (“PDAC”) contractor approved Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.’s (US) modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance device for the treatment of OSA and snoring..

Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Purchase Type, End-Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-retaining Devices

By Purchase Type:

Physician-prescribed/ Customized Oral Appliances

Online OTC Oral Appliances

By End-Use:

Home Care Settings/ Individuals

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

