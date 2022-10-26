Urethral Dilators Market Analysis By Emerging Growth Factors And Revenue Forecast To 2030

Global Urethral Dilators Market is valued at approximately USD 218.71 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Urethral Dilators Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

When the urethra is constricted, making it difficult for urine to pass, urethral dilators are frequently used as a treatment. The Urethral Dilators market is expanding because of factors such as rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases, increasing number of patients suffering from urethral strictures and MEAtal Stenosis, and the rapidly increasing baby boomer population.

The disorder known as UI is very prevalent all across the world. A study that was published in the NCBI found that between 32.0% and 64.0% of pregnant women had urine incontinence. As a result, the need for urethral dilators for post-operative convenience has increased due to the rising incidence of urological dysfunctions. This is anticipated to have a favourable effect on industry growth. According to the National Kidney Foundation, every year more than 10% of the world population is affected by kidney chronic disease. Thus, high prevalence of CKD in the region is catering to the growth of the market. Furthermore, using Urethral dilators with pressure gauge, electroscopic arrangement, and stopcock, is creating new opportunities for the market. However, low success rate of urethral dilation may impede the growth of market.

The key regions considered for the Global Urethral Dilators Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the increased prevalence of disorders such as bladder blockage, UI, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urine retention, and bladder cancer, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue. Due to factors like the prevalence of a sizable population suffering from kidney and other urological disorders, advancements in medical facilities, and the accessibility of insurance policies, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop significantly during the projected period.

Major market players included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen ag

BD

Cook Medical

Med Pro Medical BV

Teleflex Inc

Uromed

Boston Scientific corporation

Smiths Medical

Urovision Urotech

Coloplast

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, The NuVentTM Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, was introduced by Medtronic plc. Surgeons can administer treatment in an outpatient or office environment thanks to the NuVentTM balloon. Because of the flexible balloon part, it can be placed according to the patient’s anatomy.

In July 2020, Allium Medical introduced a new line of devices called Alliums urological stents for the treatment of ureteral fistulas. The business sells and creates minimally invasive medical equipment for the healthcare industry.

Global Urethral Dilators Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Usage, Application, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Usage offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Usage:

Disposable Urethral Dilators

Reusable Urethral Dilators

By Application:

Urethral Stricture

Meatal Stenosis

Kidney Stone Removal

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

