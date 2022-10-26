MRI Contrast Media Agents Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Scenario With Growth Forecasts To 2030

Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

MRI contrast media agents are contrast agents that help in enhancing the visibility of internal body structures in magnetic resonance imaging. There are two types of MRI contrast media agents that are superparamagnetic agents and paramagnetic agents.

The increasing geriatric population, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, coupled with the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, breast cancer, and neurological diseases are some prominent factors that are leveraging the market growth across the globe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2021, there were approximately 17.9 million deaths responsible to cardiovascular diseases in 2019, which shows nearly 32% of all deaths globally. Consequentially, rising cases of cardiovascular diseases act as catalyzing factor for market growth. In addition, growing investment in R&D activities, as well as increasing technological advancement are providing lucrative opportunities for the global market development in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of MRI contrast media agents and the dearth of skilled professionals stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing focus on technological innovations, along with growing investment in R&D activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, growth of the medical tourism industry, and rising demand for advanced imaging modalities.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Bayer AG

Guerbet GmbH

Bracco Imaging Spa

Vitalquan, LLC

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. Kg

Acro Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Taejoon Pharm

SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2019, GE Healthcare broadcasted the FDA approval of its Clariscan- a macrocyclic, ionic, gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent. The product is used to visualize the disruption of the blood-brain barrier or any abnormal neurological imaging in both adult and pediatric patients.

in July 2019, Bayer AG declared the FDA approval of Gadavist, which is a gadobutrol injection, which is a contrast agent used for cardiac MRI to detect and monitor coronary artery disease.

Global MRI Contrast Media Agents Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Superparamagnetic agents

Paramagnetic agents

By Application:

Gastrointestinal

Intravenous

Hepatobiliary

Neurological Imaging

Others

By End-use:

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

