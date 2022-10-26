Food Waste Management Market 2022 Size, Top Countries Data, Business Insights, and SWOT Analysis

Global Food Waste Management Market is valued at approximately USD 38.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.40% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Food Waste Management Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The steps of recovery, prevention, recycling, and disposal of food waste are all related to food waste management. This expansion is explained by the growing global concerns about food waste. It is anticipated that rising customer appetite for novel food products and exotic foods, such as tropical fruits, fine coffee, and imported goods, will support expansion. As a result, governments and food management organisations have implemented stringent regulations, which has boosted business growth.

India generates 50 kg of food waste per capita year, or 69 million metric tonnes, according to the UNEP Food Waste Index Report 2021. Additionally, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, more than one-third of the food produced annually, or around 1.6 billion tonnes, is either wasted or lost. The FAO estimates that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from food waste totaled 4.4 gigatons (Gt) year or more than 8% of all anthropogenic GHG emissions. Moreover, Smart towns are being built in urban areas to promote sustainable economic growth. 60% of the world’s population is expected to live in urban regions by 2030, with one in three doing so in a metropolis with a population of at least 500,000, according to the United Nations. The building sector has a lot of opportunities because there are now more than 100 smart city projects active throughout the world. Roads and the need for construction present profitable opportunities for food waste management market participants. However, absence of necessary framework for collection and segregation of waste is restraining the market growth over the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the Global Food Waste Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, Europe had the largest market share in 2021. The EU’s member states are working to reduce food waste at the source and are also investing in suitable disposal techniques so that they can produce useful byproducts like biogas and fertilisers. Additionally, over the projected period, the market in the area is anticipated to be driven by strict restrictions on the management of food waste. North America food waste management market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Due to its thriving food industry, the U.S. is thought to hold the largest portion of the North American market. Overproduction, product damage, a lack of cold-chain infrastructure, standardised date marking procedures, strict food-grading standards, market fluctuations, and fluctuating consumer demand are all factors that contribute to food waste in North America.

Major market players included in this report are:

Veolia

Suez

Waste Management, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Covanta Ltd.

Stericycle, Inc.

Biffa

Clean Harbors

Covanta Holding

Daiseki

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2020, Chocko Valliappa, the managing trustee of the Valliappa Foundation and the Sona Valliappa Group, introduced Anadhanam on the International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste Reduction. Anadhanam is a digital platform that links NGOs and government organisations worldwide with commercial and retail food waste sources, all participants in the movement for surplus food recycling.

In March 2022, a firm, which is based in New Delhi, gathers food by-products, excess materials, and crop rejects from food producers and transforms them into nutrient-dense feed for animals. By doing this, it not only aids in reducing food waste but also reduces resource waste and helps food manufacturers control their expenses.

Global Food Waste Management Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Waste Type, Application, Process, Source, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Waste Process offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Waste Type:

Cereals

Dairy products

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat

Fish & Sea Food

Processed Food

Others

By Application:

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power Generation

By Process:

Aerobic

Anaerobic

Combustion/Incineration

Others

By Source:

Primary Food Producers

Food Manufacturers

Food Distributors & Suppliers

Food Service Providers

Municipalities & Households

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

