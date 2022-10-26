Frame Grabber Market Scope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Global Frame Grabber Market is valued at approximately USD 320.43 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Frame Grabber Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Frame grabber solutions in vision systems are required for applications involving image data rates of greater than 120 MB. The market is anticipated to be driven by growing awareness of frame grabber benefits including high processing capacity and data-rate handling capabilities.

Along with this, the demand for video surveillance market is rising which is increasing the demand for frame grabber market over the forecasted period. Along with this, rising sales of cameras is growing the demand for the market over the estimated period.

According to Statista, the global market for video surveillance was predicted to generate 74.6 billion US dollars in sales in 2025, up from 45.5 billion US dollars expected in 2020. The worldwide video surveillance industry is expected to grow to almost three times by 2025 as compare to 2016, according to the prediction. Moreover, the market is witnessing technological advancements such as integration of AI with frame grabber creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecasted period. Thus, the Global Frame Grabber Market is predicted to increase over the forecasted period. However, presence of large number of suppliers is limiting the market growth over the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the Global Frame Grabber Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of key market players and the region’s increasing demand for machine vision systems. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, the entire market is predicted to gain from growing service & solution provider penetration in Asia Pacific’s developing economies.

Major market players included in this report are:

Matrox

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech, Co., Ltd.

Euresys S.A.

ISRA Vision AG

KAYA Instruments

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Pleora Technologies Inc.

Imperx, Inc.

Active Silicon

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, Advantech a leading provider of automation technology launched 10 GigE Vision frame grabber cards which is supporting one or two independent technologies. Thus, the market is witnessing rise over the forecasted period. As the revenue for the market is increasing with the help of the product launch.

In 2019, BitFlow which is a global supplier of frame grabber technology which is majorly used in machine vision has launched CoaXPress v2.0 for Japan Industrial Imaging Association (JIIA).

Global Frame Grabber Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, End-Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Web Inspection

Transportation Safety and Maintenance

Scientific

Factory Automation

Industrial Camera Manufacturer

Security

By End-Use:

OEMs

Manufacturers

System Integrators

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

