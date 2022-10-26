US issues lowest level travel advisory for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department on Monday (Oct. 24) lowered its travel advisory for Taiwan to its lowest level, while advising citizens to reconsider travel to China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Oct. 25) said that following a request the U.S. adjust its travel advisory as soon as possible, the State Department updated its entry for the country under its Taiwan Travel Advisory section on Monday. In the update, it lowered its rating from Level 3, the second-highest of its four-level scale, to Level 1.

Under the previous Level 3 travel advisory, the State Department had called on US citizens to "reconsider travel" to Taiwan. However, under the new advisory, it only asks citizens to "exercise normal precautions."

The ministry pointed out the State Department's travel advisory for Taiwan is now the same as that for many other countries in the Indo-Pacific, such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia. However, the State Department maintained its Level 3 for China.