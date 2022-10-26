Taiwan president says threat from authoritarian regimes is 'wake-up call' for democracies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a democracy event which is being attended by activists from nations such as Ukraine, Russia, and Iran, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Oct. 25) said the threat posed by authoritarian regimes is a "wake-up call" for democracies around the world.

Tsai delivered her remarks at the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy (WMD), which runs until Thursday (Oct. 27). The event is being attended by over 300 dignitaries, scholars, and democracy movement leaders from more than 70 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, and Iran.

During her speech, Tsai said the event could not have come at a more consequential time, with democracies and rules-based order confronted with the "greatest challenges since the Cold War." Tsai said that as countries work to overcome the health crisis caused by COVID and revive their economies, they are now confronted with attempts by authoritarian regimes to "corrode democratic institutions and tarnish human rights and civic space."

Citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an example of authoritarian expansionism, Tsai said that Taiwan has been faced with increasingly aggressive actions by Beijing, including military intimidation, cyberattacks, economic coercion, gray zone warfare, and influence operations. She said these acts aim to "instill fear, create doubts, and obliterate our citizens' confidence about what we have been working so hard for — that is our democratic way of life."

The president emphasized that Taiwanese are undaunted by these tactics and have taken steps to counteract these measures. She said that Taiwanese are now eager to "share our story of resilience with you all and learn from your experiences as well."

Tsai warned that the threat presented by authoritarian regimes is "an important wake-up call for democrats worldwide." She called on democracies to work together in countering these forces and said that this will require an understanding of authoritarian tactics.

Only through understanding "can we then strategize on how to counter influence exerted by authoritarian regimes," said Tsai. She then called for the rekindling of the democratic alliance to "serve the interests of the international community" and described the WMD as the "perfect occasion for this important work."