Lai Hsiang-yin's 'The White Portrait' wins Taiwan’s Golden Book Grand Prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) announced the winners of the 2022 Taiwan Literature Awards on Monday (Oct. 24), including Lai Hsiang-yin (賴香吟) as the Annual Golden Book Grand Prize winner, plus seven Golden Book Award and three Flower Bud Award winners.

After two rounds, the winners were selected from a pool of 203 submissions. Lai’s “The White Portrait,” published by INK Literary Monthly Publishing Co., Ltd., earned her NT$1 million (US$35,966.32) in prize money and was described by the judges as “a portrait of an era,” according to the NMTL.

The other Golden Book winners, who will receive NT$150,000 each, include:

Ling Yu (零雨) for “Daughters”

Ho Chih-ho (何致和) for “Underground Station”

He Wen-jin (何玟珒) for “That Day, We Searched Our Ways Behind a Chicken Butt”

Chang Chuan-fen (張娟芬) for “Hooligan Wang Xin-fu”

Chung Yung-feng (鍾永豐) for “How the Night Chrysanthemums Began to March”

Kevin Chen (陳思宏) for “The Good People Upstairs”

Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) for “Torrent And Reflections”

Winners of the Flower Bud Award, which recognizes up-and-coming authors publishing for the first time and comes with a NT$150,000 prize, include:

Tang Fu-jui (唐福睿) for “The Attorney From Bachimen”

Kuo Yen-jen (郭彥仁) for “Into the Bunun Mountains”

Chung Yung-feng again for “How the Night Chrysanthemums Began to March”

The judges said the nine works that won awards this year not only showed diverse genres but also did well in terms of artistry and popularity, the latter of which refers to the works being adapted into works for film or television.

The awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 12 at Huashan 1914 Creative Park and will be livestreamed on the award’s Facebook page. Additionally, starting in November, winning authors will be sharing their writing experiences and reflections in four Golden Book Seminars, the details of which can be found on the NMTL website.