Tuesday At Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico Tampico, Mexico Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TAMPICO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-0, 6-3.