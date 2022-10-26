MNM trio fires PSG into CL knockout stage with 7-2 win

PARIS (AP) — The MNM trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored Tuesday to fire PSG into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

The Qatari-backed club thrashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 to advance to the round of 16 for an 11th straight season.

Messi and Mbappé both scored twice, with Maccabi's Abdoulaye Seck also bagging a brace at the Parc des Princes. Sean Goldberg scored an own-goal and substitute Carlos Soler capped the scoring for PSG.

PSG's potent trio of forwards combined well throughout the evening at the Parc des Princes against Maccabi Haifa, which played boldly but found itself exposed too often and was made to pay a heavy price.

PSG was not as impressive defensively and conceded two easy goals from set pieces.

Unbeaten in all competitions this season, PSG qualified from Group H with one game to spare alongside Benfica, which beat Juventus 4-3.

PSG travels to Juventus next week.

