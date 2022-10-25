Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia considers secure zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A senior Russian official said on Tuesday that Moscow was generally supportive of the idea of creating a secure zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's ambassador to international institutions in Vienna, where the International Atomic Energy Agency is based, was responding to long-standing calls by the UN nuclear watchdog for a de-escalation of the conflict near the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility.

"The essence (of the IAEA proposal) in a nutshell is that you cannot shoot from the territory of the nuclear station and you cannot shoot at the station. Quite a reasonable idea, which we generally support. The question, as always, is in the details," TASS quoted Ulyanov as saying.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said that Russian forces were performing secret work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device.

Russian officers controlling the area won't give access to Ukrainian staff running the plant or monitors from the UN's atomic energy watchdog that would allow them to see what they are doing, Energoatom said in a statement.

Energoatom said it "assumes ... (the Russians) are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at (the plant)." It said there were 174 containers at the plant's dry spent fuel storage facility, each of them containing 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel.

"Destruction of these containers as a result of explosion will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of the adjacent territory,'' the company said. It called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to assess what was going on.

In the meantime, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that experts from the UN nuclear watchdog would soon be arriving in Ukraine and receive full access to nuclear facilities, and he called on Moscow to demonstrate the same transparency as Ukraine.

Later on Tuesday, the UN Security Council will discuss behind closed doors Russia's claims that Ukraine plans to detonate a "dirty bomb" and blame it on Moscow.



Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on October 25:

Ukraine asks its citizens to stay abroad until spring

Because of the war damage to Ukraine's electricity and heat supply, the Ukrainian government is asking the men and women who have fled abroad because of the Russian invasion to wait until next spring to return.

"If the opportunity arises, stay and spend the winter abroad," said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, adding that power systems are unstable due to Russian attacks.

"You see what Russia is doing, everyone sees it," Vereshchuk said. "We understand that the situation will get worse and we have to survive this winter."

Since October 10, the Russian army has destroyed many power and heating systems in Ukraine with rocket and drone attacks.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, 7.7 million Ukrainian refugees have been registered in other European countries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 (as of October 19). Some 4.4 million Ukrainians were given temporary protection status.

Sunak vows to support Ukraine to war's 'conclusion'

Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, vowed to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion even as he warned of difficult financial choices ahead for his government.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Sunak called it a "terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion".

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Rishi Sunak and said Kyiv was ready to strengthen ties with London, a key military ally.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on taking office as British Prime Minister!" Zelenskyy wrote on social media, saying he hoped Sunak would be able "to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today."

Russia is still failing to maintain adequate air superiority — UK Ministry of Defense

Russia is still failing to maintain adequate air superiority in order to reliably carry out effective air support near the front line, and its artillery ammunition is running low, the British Ministry of Defence has said in a daily intelligence update.

There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia's Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion.

"Russian attack helicopters have likely suffered particular attrition from Ukrainian man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), while the helicopters frequently operate with less consistent top-cover from combat jets than they would expect under Russian military doctrine," the update said.

