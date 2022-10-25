All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 10 WB/Scranton 4 3 0 1 0 7 10 8 Bridgeport 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 13 Providence 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12 Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10 Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12 Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 13 Hartford 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20 Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 17 Belleville 5 2 2 1 0 5 19 20 Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 11 Syracuse 4 1 1 0 2 4 18 17 Utica 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 7 Laval 5 1 3 1 0 3 13 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 5 4 0 1 0 9 24 12 Texas 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 10 Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19 Chicago 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11 Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 10 Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 18 Iowa 4 0 2 0 2 2 7 13

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 4 4 0 0 0 8 14 6 Ontario 5 4 1 0 0 8 22 10 Coachella Valley 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 14 Tucson 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 13 Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 18 Abbotsford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 20 Colorado 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 14 Calgary 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17 San Diego 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 17 Henderson 6 1 5 0 0 2 15 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Colorado at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.