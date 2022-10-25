Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 25, 2022
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;11;73%;72%;9
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Sunny and less humid;34;24;NE;11;49%;0%;5
Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;27;16;Mostly cloudy;27;16;NE;11;42%;44%;3
Algiers, Algeria;High clouds, warm;29;19;High clouds and warm;28;19;SE;9;34%;0%;2
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Partly sunny;19;13;SSW;17;76%;36%;1
Anchorage, United States;Overcast, p.m. snow;-1;-4;A few a.m. flurries;0;-7;N;9;77%;54%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Breezy in the p.m.;20;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;E;10;53%;4%;4
Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;8;-1;Rain and drizzle;6;0;SW;17;57%;88%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;35;22;A t-storm or two;36;22;SE;21;53%;83%;11
Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;26;18;NNW;10;56%;2%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;20;12;Decreasing clouds;19;11;N;17;63%;10%;8
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;33;17;Clouds and sun, hot;34;20;N;13;23%;1%;4
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A couple of t-storms;30;24;S;9;81%;87%;5
Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;28;17;Hazy sun;29;17;NE;10;54%;1%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;9;64%;92%;5
Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;24;17;Clouds and sun, warm;27;17;WSW;9;67%;2%;2
Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;20;10;Rain and drizzle;16;10;ENE;9;70%;66%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;20;10;Fog, then some sun;21;10;ENE;7;74%;8%;3
Berlin, Germany;Clearing;15;9;Clouds and sun, nice;17;11;SW;9;78%;27%;1
Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;10;Cloudy with showers;18;10;WNW;8;84%;94%;4
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Clouds and sun, nice;30;17;E;13;55%;27%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with some sun;19;9;Fog, then some sun;17;11;WNW;7;82%;43%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;16;13;Periods of sun;20;13;SSW;17;75%;12%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;26;12;Partly sunny, warm;22;10;ENE;7;65%;6%;3
Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Fog, then some sun;20;10;NW;7;74%;33%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;27;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;14;WSW;14;75%;61%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, nice;31;20;A thick cloud cover;31;19;NE;10;33%;44%;6
Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;18;10;Becoming cloudy;20;12;N;12;54%;20%;2
Cairo, Egypt;A t-storm or two;26;19;Clouds and sun;27;19;NNW;13;59%;27%;5
Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;20;14;Partly sunny, warmer;25;15;S;20;56%;0%;10
Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;29;21;Thunderstorms;29;20;N;6;71%;93%;5
Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;34;23;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NNE;13;53%;1%;8
Chicago, United States;Cooler with rain;16;8;A touch of a.m. rain;13;6;N;26;63%;56%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;11;76%;89%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;14;8;Partly sunny;13;10;SSW;9;80%;43%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;27;Humid;31;27;N;19;77%;2%;8
Dallas, United States;Winds subsiding;21;9;Sunny and nice;24;11;ESE;10;41%;2%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;22;A shower in the a.m.;31;21;SE;16;59%;60%;11
Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;Hazy sun;32;18;E;7;45%;0%;5
Denver, United States;Periods of sun;16;2;Sun and clouds;13;1;NNE;10;47%;63%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Tropical rainstorm;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;N;12;69%;1%;6
Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;23;A shower in the p.m.;35;23;SW;9;63%;80%;11
Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;16;12;A couple of showers;15;10;S;20;72%;86%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;20;10;Showers around;15;5;NNE;12;68%;91%;2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;NE;9;53%;1%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;30;22;Rain, then a shower;29;23;SSE;8;76%;94%;2
Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;30;16;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;16;SSE;12;29%;26%;13
Havana, Cuba;Sunny and delightful;29;19;Nice with sunshine;29;19;ENE;11;66%;11%;6
Helsinki, Finland;Afternoon rain;8;8;A couple of showers;11;5;WNW;10;89%;89%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;9;80%;88%;7
Hong Kong, China;Breezy;27;21;Breezy in the a.m.;27;22;E;20;61%;3%;3
Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;31;25;Rain and drizzle;30;23;NE;22;59%;91%;6
Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;30;17;Hazy sun;31;17;E;10;44%;0%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;14;Sunny and hot;33;15;NE;8;33%;0%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;21;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;ENE;12;79%;8%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;24;SSE;11;80%;79%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;N;13;54%;7%;6
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;13;A t-storm around;29;14;N;13;20%;49%;11
Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;27;3;Sunny and pleasant;23;2;N;7;24%;0%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy and humid;32;24;Hazy sun and humid;33;24;WSW;16;65%;0%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, very warm;24;12;Sunshine, pleasant;28;11;WSW;6;45%;28%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;NNW;19;17%;2%;8
Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;15;10;A shower;14;7;WNW;18;82%;96%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;N;8;59%;46%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;NNW;11;69%;97%;9
Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;31;23;Hazy sun;32;24;NNE;10;59%;1%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;8;84%;93%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;2;Increasing clouds;15;2;NW;11;34%;25%;13
Lagos, Nigeria;Breezy this morning;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;10;77%;55%;7
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;14;Decreasing clouds;19;14;SSE;14;73%;2%;13
Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;23;16;A shower and t-storm;23;17;SSW;15;80%;91%;3
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;17;14;Breezy;18;14;SSW;19;75%;55%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny, cool;22;13;SE;11;61%;4%;4
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Sun and clouds, nice;28;24;SSW;14;73%;44%;4
Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Partly sunny;22;14;E;5;60%;18%;2
Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;W;16;74%;85%;5
Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;7;76%;60%;6
Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;Mostly cloudy;31;24;ESE;12;70%;39%;4
Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;25;17;A little a.m. rain;20;15;NNW;14;72%;88%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;26;13;A t-storm around;25;13;SSW;9;48%;49%;7
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;SSW;10;60%;6%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Rain at times;11;9;A couple of showers;12;6;WNW;12;87%;97%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SE;17;67%;55%;7
Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning out cloudy;23;15;A morning shower;23;13;NNW;18;76%;65%;3
Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;22;14;A few showers;22;7;SSE;13;85%;98%;2
Moscow, Russia;Sunshine;5;-3;Rain and drizzle;5;3;SSE;15;81%;98%;0
Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;22;Hazy sun;32;22;NNE;11;60%;0%;7
Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;29;14;Partly sunny;29;14;ENE;16;42%;26%;12
New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;20;17;Fog in the morning;21;14;SSW;8;85%;61%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;WNW;11;57%;27%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, milder;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;4;2;S;15;64%;62%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;20;7;Sunshine;20;8;NNW;14;49%;1%;4
Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Low clouds;8;6;SSE;5;85%;93%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Mild with low clouds;20;15;A little p.m. rain;21;8;SSW;11;78%;93%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Low clouds;28;26;A heavy shower;29;26;NNW;21;77%;99%;4
Panama City, Panama;Cloudy with showers;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NNW;9;76%;82%;2
Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm or two;33;25;ESE;9;77%;93%;10
Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Clouds and sun, warm;22;13;SE;13;73%;9%;2
Perth, Australia;A morning shower;21;9;Breezy in the p.m.;21;10;SE;20;55%;5%;10
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;ENE;11;75%;80%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot with some sun;33;25;Hot, a p.m. shower;35;24;ESE;16;59%;60%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;32;20;Brief p.m. showers;32;21;SE;9;57%;62%;6
Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;17;7;Fog, then some sun;14;9;SSW;9;77%;44%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;17;3;Mostly cloudy;18;7;NNW;8;57%;25%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;10;Rain;18;10;NW;8;81%;100%;4
Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;29;17;Clearing and hot;33;16;SSE;8;31%;0%;3
Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;High clouds;30;25;E;15;60%;57%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mainly cloudy;9;7;Clearing;9;4;NNW;15;72%;37%;1
Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;14;10;A couple of showers;13;8;W;13;87%;97%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;25;20;Mostly sunny;27;21;E;17;68%;2%;12
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;32;18;Plenty of sun;33;18;SE;10;12%;0%;6
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;N;8;73%;2%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;5;4;A shower in the a.m.;8;7;SSW;12;91%;83%;0
San Francisco, United States;Breezy;18;10;Partly sunny;17;10;WSW;15;57%;1%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;ENE;10;75%;82%;5
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Cloudy;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;SE;10;82%;100%;3
San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;N;8;95%;55%;4
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;27;7;Nice with sunshine;28;6;NE;12;19%;0%;9
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;SSW;10;39%;1%;10
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;NNW;9;75%;84%;3
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;21;14;A shower and t-storm;22;15;SE;11;79%;90%;3
Seattle, United States;Rain this afternoon;12;7;Mainly cloudy;12;9;S;11;74%;44%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;17;5;Mostly cloudy;18;7;NW;6;56%;7%;2
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;20;15;Cloudy;21;17;E;15;59%;66%;1
Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;WNW;9;80%;97%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny;21;7;E;7;61%;5%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;26;Clearing, a shower;31;25;ESE;19;70%;82%;6
Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;13;9;Low clouds;10;8;WSW;10;87%;38%;0
Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;WNW;23;50%;15%;10
Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;25;20;Partly sunny, breezy;26;20;E;25;68%;18%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;9;8;A couple of showers;11;6;WNW;12;90%;97%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and warmer;19;9;A little a.m. rain;15;7;SSE;9;71%;65%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;19;9;Sun and clouds;16;10;WSW;8;66%;23%;2
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;Sunny and beautiful;23;14;S;10;29%;2%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;18;A thunderstorm;26;18;N;12;63%;81%;4
Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;25;15;Partly sunny;26;14;ESE;7;52%;3%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Winds subsiding;18;8;N;30;51%;0%;4
Toronto, Canada;High clouds;17;13;Overcast, p.m. rain;15;7;W;12;81%;89%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;ESE;9;58%;0%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;31;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;SSE;7;40%;0%;4
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;1;-13;Plenty of sunshine;4;-9;ESE;11;33%;5%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;9;4;Rain and drizzle;9;7;S;10;70%;99%;1
Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;19;8;Fog, then some sun;17;10;W;5;79%;41%;2
Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. shower or two;33;23;Warm, an a.m. shower;31;24;S;10;62%;92%;3
Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;13;7;A couple of showers;12;6;W;13;83%;97%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;17;8;Partly sunny;15;7;W;12;80%;17%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;14;9;Increasingly windy;18;13;N;36;66%;40%;8
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers this morning;31;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;WNW;7;71%;38%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Rather cloudy;17;8;NE;5;44%;6%;4
