Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 25, 2022
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;A morning shower;86;77;SSW;7;73%;72%;9
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;Sunny and less humid;93;75;NE;7;49%;0%;5
Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;80;60;Mostly cloudy;80;60;NE;7;42%;44%;3
Algiers, Algeria;High clouds, warm;85;66;High clouds and warm;83;66;SE;5;34%;0%;2
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;61;51;Partly sunny;66;55;SSW;11;76%;36%;1
Anchorage, United States;Overcast, p.m. snow;31;24;A few a.m. flurries;33;20;N;6;77%;54%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Breezy in the p.m.;68;47;Mostly sunny;67;46;E;6;53%;4%;4
Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;46;30;Rain and drizzle;44;32;SW;10;57%;88%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;95;72;A t-storm or two;97;72;SE;13;53%;83%;11
Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;Plenty of sunshine;80;64;NNW;6;56%;2%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;68;54;Decreasing clouds;65;53;N;11;63%;10%;8
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;91;63;Clouds and sun, hot;93;68;N;8;23%;1%;4
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;74;A couple of t-storms;86;74;S;5;81%;87%;5
Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;82;62;Hazy sun;84;62;NE;6;54%;1%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;E;6;64%;92%;5
Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;75;62;Clouds and sun, warm;80;63;WSW;6;67%;2%;2
Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;68;50;Rain and drizzle;61;50;ENE;6;70%;66%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;69;49;Fog, then some sun;70;51;ENE;4;74%;8%;3
Berlin, Germany;Clearing;60;47;Clouds and sun, nice;62;51;SW;6;78%;27%;1
Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;66;50;Cloudy with showers;65;49;WNW;5;84%;94%;4
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;63;Clouds and sun, nice;86;63;E;8;55%;27%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with some sun;67;48;Fog, then some sun;62;51;WNW;4;82%;43%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;60;55;Periods of sun;68;56;SSW;10;75%;12%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;79;54;Partly sunny, warm;72;50;ENE;4;65%;6%;3
Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;66;48;Fog, then some sun;68;51;NW;4;74%;33%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;80;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;57;WSW;9;75%;61%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, nice;88;67;A thick cloud cover;88;66;NE;6;33%;44%;6
Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;64;50;Becoming cloudy;68;53;N;7;54%;20%;2
Cairo, Egypt;A t-storm or two;78;67;Clouds and sun;81;66;NNW;8;59%;27%;5
Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;68;56;Partly sunny, warmer;76;59;S;13;56%;0%;10
Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;85;69;Thunderstorms;84;68;N;4;71%;93%;5
Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;93;73;Hazy sunshine;90;72;NNE;8;53%;1%;8
Chicago, United States;Cooler with rain;61;47;A touch of a.m. rain;56;43;N;16;63%;56%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;NNE;7;76%;89%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;58;46;Partly sunny;56;50;SSW;6;80%;43%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;84;80;Humid;87;81;N;12;77%;2%;8
Dallas, United States;Winds subsiding;69;49;Sunny and nice;75;51;ESE;6;41%;2%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;72;A shower in the a.m.;89;71;SE;10;59%;60%;11
Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;Hazy sun;89;64;E;4;45%;0%;5
Denver, United States;Periods of sun;62;35;Sun and clouds;55;34;NNE;6;47%;63%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Tropical rainstorm;82;70;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;N;7;69%;1%;6
Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;74;A shower in the p.m.;94;73;SW;6;63%;80%;11
Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;61;54;A couple of showers;60;49;S;13;72%;86%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;68;50;Showers around;59;42;NNE;8;68%;91%;2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;79;68;Partly sunny;79;68;NE;5;53%;1%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;85;72;Rain, then a shower;84;73;SSE;5;76%;94%;2
Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;87;60;Mostly cloudy, hot;91;61;SSE;8;29%;26%;13
Havana, Cuba;Sunny and delightful;85;66;Nice with sunshine;84;66;ENE;7;66%;11%;6
Helsinki, Finland;Afternoon rain;47;47;A couple of showers;51;41;WNW;6;89%;89%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;5;80%;88%;7
Hong Kong, China;Breezy;80;70;Breezy in the a.m.;81;71;E;13;61%;3%;3
Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;88;77;Rain and drizzle;86;74;NE;14;59%;91%;6
Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;86;63;Hazy sun;88;62;E;6;44%;0%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;58;Sunny and hot;92;58;NE;5;33%;0%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;70;57;Mostly sunny;69;58;ENE;8;79%;8%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;88;78;Couple of t-storms;88;76;SSE;7;80%;79%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;92;81;Mostly sunny;91;81;N;8;54%;7%;6
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;56;A t-storm around;85;57;N;8;20%;49%;11
Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;80;38;Sunny and pleasant;74;36;N;4;24%;0%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy and humid;89;76;Hazy sun and humid;91;74;WSW;10;65%;0%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, very warm;75;54;Sunshine, pleasant;82;52;WSW;4;45%;28%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;95;69;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;NNW;12;17%;2%;8
Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;59;49;A shower;57;45;WNW;11;82%;96%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;87;75;An afternoon shower;87;75;N;5;59%;46%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;NNW;7;69%;97%;9
Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;87;73;Hazy sun;90;75;NNE;6;59%;1%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;85;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;NNW;5;84%;93%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;58;36;Increasing clouds;59;36;NW;7;34%;25%;13
Lagos, Nigeria;Breezy this morning;86;75;A t-storm around;88;76;SSW;6;77%;55%;7
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;57;Decreasing clouds;67;57;SSE;9;73%;2%;13
Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;73;61;A shower and t-storm;74;63;SSW;9;80%;91%;3
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;62;58;Breezy;65;56;SSW;12;75%;55%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;76;56;Partly sunny, cool;72;56;SE;7;61%;4%;4
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;76;Sun and clouds, nice;83;76;SSW;9;73%;44%;4
Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;71;52;Partly sunny;71;57;E;3;60%;18%;2
Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;86;80;A t-storm in spots;86;80;W;10;74%;85%;5
Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;4;76%;60%;6
Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;77;Mostly cloudy;88;75;ESE;7;70%;39%;4
Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;76;62;A little a.m. rain;69;59;NNW;9;72%;88%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;79;56;A t-storm around;77;55;SSW;5;48%;49%;7
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;85;69;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;SSW;6;60%;6%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Rain at times;52;48;A couple of showers;53;44;WNW;8;87%;97%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and some clouds;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SE;10;67%;55%;7
Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning out cloudy;74;58;A morning shower;73;55;NNW;11;76%;65%;3
Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;72;58;A few showers;71;44;SSE;8;85%;98%;2
Moscow, Russia;Sunshine;40;27;Rain and drizzle;40;37;SSE;10;81%;98%;0
Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;72;Hazy sun;90;72;NNE;7;60%;0%;7
Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;85;58;Partly sunny;85;58;ENE;10;42%;26%;12
New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;69;62;Fog in the morning;70;58;SSW;5;85%;61%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny;79;62;WNW;7;57%;27%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, milder;41;29;Mostly cloudy;40;35;S;10;64%;62%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;69;45;Sunshine;69;47;NNW;9;49%;1%;4
Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;46;40;Low clouds;47;43;SSE;3;85%;93%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Mild with low clouds;69;59;A little p.m. rain;71;47;SSW;7;78%;93%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Low clouds;83;78;A heavy shower;84;78;NNW;13;77%;99%;4
Panama City, Panama;Cloudy with showers;85;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;NNW;6;76%;82%;2
Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;A t-storm or two;91;76;ESE;6;77%;93%;10
Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;66;57;Clouds and sun, warm;72;56;SE;8;73%;9%;2
Perth, Australia;A morning shower;70;49;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;SE;13;55%;5%;10
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A morning shower;89;76;ENE;7;75%;80%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot with some sun;91;76;Hot, a p.m. shower;95;76;ESE;10;59%;60%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;89;69;Brief p.m. showers;90;69;SE;6;57%;62%;6
Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;62;44;Fog, then some sun;57;48;SSW;6;77%;44%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;63;38;Mostly cloudy;65;45;NNW;5;57%;25%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;50;Rain;64;49;NW;5;81%;100%;4
Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;84;62;Clearing and hot;91;62;SSE;5;31%;0%;3
Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;77;High clouds;87;77;E;9;60%;57%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mainly cloudy;49;44;Clearing;49;39;NNW;9;72%;37%;1
Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;57;49;A couple of showers;56;46;W;8;87%;97%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;77;67;Mostly sunny;80;69;E;10;68%;2%;12
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;90;65;Plenty of sun;92;64;SE;6;12%;0%;6
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;78;57;Clouds and sun, nice;79;55;N;5;73%;2%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;42;39;A shower in the a.m.;47;45;SSW;8;91%;83%;0
San Francisco, United States;Breezy;64;50;Partly sunny;62;49;WSW;9;57%;1%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;63;ENE;6;75%;82%;5
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Cloudy;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;75;SE;6;82%;100%;3
San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;77;67;A t-storm in spots;78;67;N;5;95%;55%;4
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;80;45;Nice with sunshine;82;43;NE;7;19%;0%;9
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;76;46;Sunny and pleasant;83;51;SSW;6;39%;1%;10
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;A p.m. shower or two;87;72;NNW;5;75%;84%;3
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;70;57;A shower and t-storm;71;60;SE;7;79%;90%;3
Seattle, United States;Rain this afternoon;53;45;Mainly cloudy;53;49;S;7;74%;44%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;62;41;Mostly cloudy;65;45;NW;4;56%;7%;2
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;68;59;Cloudy;70;63;E;9;59%;66%;1
Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;WNW;6;80%;97%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;74;48;Partly sunny;71;45;E;4;61%;5%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;88;78;Clearing, a shower;88;77;ESE;12;70%;82%;6
Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;55;48;Low clouds;50;46;WSW;6;87%;38%;0
Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;Mostly sunny;82;65;WNW;14;50%;15%;10
Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;77;67;Partly sunny, breezy;78;69;E;15;68%;18%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;48;47;A couple of showers;51;43;WNW;7;90%;97%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and warmer;66;49;A little a.m. rain;60;45;SSE;6;71%;65%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;67;47;Sun and clouds;60;49;WSW;5;66%;23%;2
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;Sunny and beautiful;74;57;S;6;29%;2%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;65;A thunderstorm;79;64;N;7;63%;81%;4
Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;78;59;Partly sunny;80;57;ESE;4;52%;3%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;58;50;Winds subsiding;64;47;N;19;51%;0%;4
Toronto, Canada;High clouds;62;55;Overcast, p.m. rain;60;45;W;7;81%;89%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;85;64;Mostly sunny;84;63;ESE;6;58%;0%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;88;60;Partly sunny, warm;86;62;SSE;5;40%;0%;4
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;34;8;Plenty of sunshine;40;16;ESE;7;33%;5%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;49;40;Rain and drizzle;48;44;S;6;70%;99%;1
Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;67;47;Fog, then some sun;62;49;W;3;79%;41%;2
Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. shower or two;92;74;Warm, an a.m. shower;87;75;S;6;62%;92%;3
Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;55;44;A couple of showers;53;43;W;8;83%;97%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;62;47;Partly sunny;59;45;W;7;80%;17%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;58;48;Increasingly windy;64;55;N;22;66%;40%;8
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers this morning;88;75;Partly sunny and hot;92;77;WNW;4;71%;38%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;Rather cloudy;63;47;NE;3;44%;6%;4
