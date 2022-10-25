Southern Taiwan forestry office organizes Alishan sightseeing and stargazing camps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chiayi Forest District Office and the Chiayi Amateur Astronomers Association have jointly rolled out an astronomical and ecological experience camp to take participants to admire unique landscapes on Alishan in southwestern Taiwan in November.

November is when the seasonal northeasterly winds begin, which is a good time to see magnificent seas of clouds over the mountains and starry skies on Alishan’s Xiaoliyuanshan Lookout, where there is no light pollution, as the weather is stable, and the atmosphere is more transparent than other times of the year, according to a press release issued by the Chiayi Forestry District Office on Monday (Oct. 24), CNA reported.

The forest district office said that the association will provide professional equipment for observing stars as well as certified instructors for stargazing tours and share facts about the planets and constellations.

Local guides trained and certified by the forest district offices will lead participants to explore ecological secrets in the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area and places with cultural significance. Those who are interested in the activity can contact the Chiayi Amateur Astronomers Association, per CNA.