Germany's Youth Words of the Year since 2009

The English verb "smash" is the German Youth Word of the Year 2022. It roughly means "starting something with someone", "picking someone up" or "havin... The English verb "smash" is the German Youth Word of the Year 2022. It roughly means "starting something with someone", "picking someone up" or "having sex with someone." It comes from the dating game "Smash or Pass," where potential partners are either accepted as a "smash" or rejected as a "pass." Users of dating app Tinder, would either swipe right on a "smash" or left on a "pass."