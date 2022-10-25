ATEN Control System Wins Good Design Award 2022

The standard Ethernet-based Management System Wins Successive Awards for Its Customizable Control Settings and Workflows

TAIPEI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announces that its Control System product series has won the Good Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious product design awards. The ATEN Control System is a standard Ethernet-based management system consisting of controllers, expansion boxes, configurator, software-based control interfaces, and app that connects all hardware devices in a facility to provide centralized control of devices directly and effortlessly. With simplified software configuration and customizable control settings, workflows can be optimized for better flexibility to accommodate workforce adjustments to improve user experiences. This award-winning solution is perfect for meeting rooms, conference centers, boardrooms, classrooms, or any room that requires complete control of all hardware equipment.



"ATEN is pleased to win this award," said Nicholas Lin, Senior Vice President of ATEN. "The honor of receiving this distinguished accolade serves as proof that our products and solutions continue to meet the needs of consumers and that our persistent efforts in innovation have paid off. Our team has developed and refined this control system over many years and still persists to continuously come up with pioneering functions and features to meet new and evolving installation environments."

ATEN utilizes component resources efficiently to facilitate the best appearance and functionality, all in accordance with the 3 R's (reduce, reuse, and recycle) throughout the whole design and manufacturing process. The ATEN Control System can be easily integrated into existing infrastructures, combining audio and video equipment, surveillance equipment, conference systems, air conditioning, sensors, remote connections, and more, to meet the needs of all special installation environments.

Founded in 1957, the Good Design Award is well-known internationally for its 'G-Mark', the symbol representing good design in many aspects including industrial goods, architecture, software, systems, and services. The ATEN Control System received the honor for its user-friendly interface and customizable control settings and workflows. The judging committee praised the product with the following statement: "This is an Ethernet-based management system that is simple and easy to customize. As it can be implemented without requiring the skills of a system integrator, it was highly evaluated as a choice to lower the barrier to computerization in every environment. The organized design of the aluminum outer casing and the extremely simple and concise UI/UX design clearly show the concept of the product, with a consistent philosophy from software to hardware. The design was also highly praised. "

Highlights

Combine the ATEN Control Solution with the ATEN Room Booking System to clearly indicate room status, automate in-room devices, and take full of centralized monitoring. Support for iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices facilitates centralized control of different rooms via user-defined profiles with simple point-n-tap operations. Fully automate device processes with ATEN Control Solution to increase efficiency and reduce effort when setting up examination equipment. Quickly switch displayed content by tapping on the user-friendly control interface of the ATEN Control Solution to keep track of rooms' status and usage.

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Mexico and Indonesia – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.

