Citibank Announces 2022 Citi Tax Season Loan

Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.78%1

Same day approval and same day loan disbursement 2

APR as low as 1.78% 1

Loan amount up to HK$2,000,000 or 12 times of monthly salary, whichever is lower

Repayment term up to 60 months 4

Enjoy up to HK10,000 cash coupon reward 3

HK$0 handling fee

Loan Amount (HK$)

Repayment Term

Cash Coupon Reward (HK$)

Citigold Private Client (CPC)/ Citigold / Citi ULTIMA cardholders6

Other customers

$1,500,000

or above

More than 24 months

$10,000

$4,000

12 to 24 months

$5,000

$2,500

$800,000

to $1,499,999

More than 24 months

$5,000

$3,000

12 to 24 months

$2,500

$2,000

$300,000

to $799,999

More than 24 months

$3,000

$2,000

12 to 24 months

$1,500

$1,000

$100,000

to $299,999

More than 24 months

$1,000

$700

12 to 24 months

$800

$500



® App, Citibank branches or call 2963 6413 to apply.



To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!



Remarks:

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit www.citibank.com.hk/taxloan , Citi MobileApp, Citibank branches or call 2963 6413 to apply.To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!Remarks:

The Annualized Percentage Rate ("APR") of as low as 1.78% is calculated based on the monthly flat rate 0.080% with loan amount of HK$1,500,000 and repayment tenor of 12 months. APR is calculated based on the guidelines as set out in the Code of Banking Practice and rounded up to the nearest two decimal places. Interest is calculated on the basis of 365 days per year. The actual APR applicable may differ, which is to be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with customer's profile. An APR is a reference rate which includes the basic interest rate and other fees and charges of a product expressed as an annualized rate. Same day approval and same day loan disbursement is only applicable to selected customers who successfully submit the required documents together with a filled in application form before 10am of that working day (Monday to Friday). Actual approval and loan disbursement time may differ based on the information provided. A cash coupon redemption letter (if applicable) will be mailed to the Eligible Customers' Hong Kong correspondence address according to The Bank's record on or before March 31, 2023.Only applicable to customers who do not hold any Personal Loan account offered by Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited at the time of application. Citi Tax Season Loan's repayment term is from 6 to 60 months. Citibank Personal Loan account of Eligible Customers must be valid and in good condition without any late payment or early repayment, otherwise The Bank reserves the right to forfeit the eligibility of an Eligible Customer to participate in this promotion and the Eligible Customer shall immediately repay to The Bank full amount of Reward under this promotion. The Offer for Citigold Private Client/ Citigold Client or Citi ULTIMA cardholder is only applicable to the applicant who fulfill the following requirement from the date of application to the issue date of redemption letter (both dates inclusive):

- Citigold Private Client should maintain the account balance at HK$8,000,000 or above, Citigold Client should maintain the account balance at HK$1,500,000 or above and Citi ULTIMA cardholder needs to hold the Citi ULTIMA card.

In the event of discrepancy or inconsistency between this English version of the terms and conditions and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 October 2022 - Citibank announces the launch of 2022 Citi Tax Season Loan, available for same day approval and same day loan disbursement. Selected customers can enjoy Annualized Percentage Rate ("APR") as low as 1.78%. Upon successful application of 2022 Citi Tax Season Loan during promotion period, customers can enjoy up to HK$10,000 cash coupon rewardEligible customerswho successfully apply for the Citi Tax Season Loan from today to December 31, 2022 and draw down a specific loan amount with a repayment term of 12 months or above on or before January 14, 2023 can enjoy up to HK$10,000 cash coupon reward. The higher the loan amount, the more cash coupon rewards there will be. Please refer to the table below for details:Hashtag: #Citibank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.