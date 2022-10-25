Taiwan defense ministry favors rise in conscript pay to NT$15,000 per month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has approved a rise in the monthly conscript salary to NT$15,000 (US$463), if the period of service is extended.

MND spokesman Sun Li-fang (孫立方) on Tuesday (Oct. 25) said extension of the mandatory military service period is still under discussion and the Cabinet needs to make careful planning based on the opinions of related ministries. Sun added they have proposed raising it to NT$15,000 per month, reported CNA.

Sun said that if the period of compulsory service is extended, the MND will comply with the opinions of other ministries. The current monthly salary for conscripts is NT$6,500 per month.

During a meeting of the Legislative Yuan on Monday (Oct. 24), Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said that an interministerial meeting was held last week and the plan to hike the salary of conscripts to NT$15,000 was discussed. Chiu said that his ministry's stance on the pay raise was, "If everyone can accept it, so can we."

At a regularly-scheduled press conference on Tuesday morning (Oct. 25), Sun said extension of the compulsory service period is still being discussed.

The MND had originally considered raising conscripts' wages to NT$25,000, close to the minimum wage of NT$25,250. However, the Cabinet suggested instead the NT$15,000 figure based on the minimum cost of living.