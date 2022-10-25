Alexa
Taiwan island of Kinmen calls for resumption of ferry links with China

County government makes call on anniversary of 1949 Battle of Guningtou

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/25 16:20
Battle of Guningtou commemorative service in Oct. 2021. 

Battle of Guningtou commemorative service in Oct. 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the military marked the 73rd anniversary of the key Battle of Guningtou against China’s communists, Kinmen County Government on Tuesday (Oct. 25) called for the reopening of direct travel links with nearby China.

During the battle in 1949, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops landed on Kinmen, but were defeated after three days, ending attempts by the communists to move on Taiwan proper.

At the commemoration ceremony Tuesday, Kinmen County Commissioner Yang Chen-wu (楊鎮浯) emphasized the importance of peace between Taiwan and China, and renewed his call for the restart of passenger traffic between the two sides. Ferry services between the islands of Kinmen and Matsu and China’s nearby province of Fujian were suspended amid the expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening the links at this time would amount to the extension of an olive branch during a tense period in cross-strait relations, the Kuomintang (KMT) politician said, per the Liberty Times. The government and the population of the island needed to consider the present and plan for the future, according to Yang.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said earlier this month that direct ferry services with China could restart during holidays depending on COVID developments and a general evaluation of the situation.
Kinmen
Kinmen County
Guningtou
Battle of Guningtou
Taiwan-China travel
ferry

