Taiwan’s immigration authority ends automatic extensions for foreigners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Automatic extensions of stay for foreign nationals who entered Taiwan on or before March 21, 2020 will end Nov. 30 in conjunction with the country's relaxation of border and quarantine restrictions, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced on Tuesday (Oct. 25) in a press release.

Foreign nationals, including China, Hong Kong or Macao residents, and nationals without registered permanent residence in Taiwan, will be granted a 30-day automatic extension for the last time, allowing them to depart no later than Nov. 30, according to the release.

Over the past two years, the NIA has repeatedly granted monthly automatic extensions to eligible foreigners in Taiwan in order to reduce the risk of further COVID-19 outbreaks. The agency said that over 420,000 foreigners benefited from the program. With the easing of Taiwan’s border controls, the NIA has decided the automatic extension policy should come to an end.

Meanwhile, the NIA reminded foreigners whose automatic extensions expire on or after Dec. 1 to depart before the last day of their allowed automatic extension. Those who are not sure about their allowed duration of stay should visit a NIA service center for assistance.

If foreigners have been hospitalized for illness or pregnancy and traveling may endanger their lives, or if there is an instance of forces majeure, natural disaster or other unavoidable incidents, they may submit the relevant documentation and apply for extensions at a NIA service center, the agency added.