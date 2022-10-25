Stand-up Pouches Market Growth 2022 Upcoming Demand, New Opportunities, Key Drivers and Forecast by 2030

Global Stand-up pouches Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Stand-up Pouches Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Stand-up pouches are used for packaging the products across various end-user. These are recyclable, offer longer shelf life, require low production cost, easy to use. Stand-up pouches are majorly used and getting popular among traders, retailers, and consumers. These are made up of 100 % recyclable material and are also environmentally friendly. The Stand-up pouches market is anticipated to grow with lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages and increasing demand across end-user industries.

According to the Global Food Market (Economic Research Services) in 2020, the global sales of packaged food reached around USD 1,976 billion in 2022. The major region such as the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are dominating the sales and demand for packaged food products. It includes the United States, Germany, Japan, India, etc. Growing demand from emerging economies and rising demand for alcohol packaging create lucrative market opportunities for the market. However, stringent government regulations hampers the market growth in the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Stand-up pouches Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is deemed as the dominating region across the market in terms of the largest revenue generation in the forecast period. Also, Asia pacific is projected to rise with the fastest growth rate in terms the of highest CAGR owing to the rising consumer base for packaged food, growing demand for end-user industries and increasing awareness of the application stand-up pouches among retailers, traders, consumers, etc.

Key Companies Covered in the Stand-up pouches Market Research are Sealed Air, Amcor plc, Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Glenroy Inc., Smurfit Kappa, Bischof+Klein, Hood Packaging Corporation, Uflex Limited, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Amcor has launched a specialty multi-chamber pouch. It is used for drug-device combination products. This Dual Chamber Pouch has been used by the Flexible Packaging Association in 2021 for its technical innovation and material structure.

In June 2019, ProAmpac US-based flexible packaging solutions provider announced its new ProActive PCR Retort pouches. These are designed for pet and human food packaging.

Global Stand-up pouches Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Form, Closure Type, Material, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aseptic

Standard

Retort

Hot-filled

By Form:

Round Bottom

Rollstock

K-Style

Plow/Folded Bottom

Flat Bottom

By Closure Type:

Top Notch

Zipper

Spout

By Material:

Plastic

Metal/Foil

Paper

Bioplastic

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

